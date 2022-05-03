Insurance Rates Are Increasing, What’s Your Plan?

Sponsored - Preparing For the Home Rate Hikes

Owning a home is one of life’s most important milestones, and a lot of care and investment goes into maintaining one. Recently, home insurance has gone up for North Carolina residents, and now homeowners are scrambling to find a way to be prepared for higher rates. As a homeowner, the biggest thought on your mind is: “Why is this happening and how will this affect me and my family?” The Huneycutt Group Insurance Agency has the answers.

Costs On the Rise

Homeownership has undergone a drastic change in the state of North Carolina since the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a massive migration from crowded intercity areas to suburban locations, as well as an increase in the homebuilding industry. Over time, there have been steady financial pressures on the public due to the increasing costs of gas, groceries, home maintenance supplies and common goods. As potential homeowners scramble from densely populated metropolitan areas to suburbia, insurance agencies have seen increased pressure to stay competitive.

At the tail end of 2021, the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) was pressured by The Rate Bureau to institute a statewide insurance increase of 24.5%. This did not pass, however. These departments settled on two smaller insurance hikes. All these elements at play have resulted in a 9.9-10% increase in home insurance rates for coastal homes in North Carolina. As of March 2022, these new insurance hikes have already been initiated. Another 10% increase is scheduled to take place in early June as well.

Why is This Happening?

The answer is that the cost of supplies and labor to build/rebuild homes are increasing. Insurance is therefore throttled up to compensate for this. That places more stress on you, as the cost of living continues to rise. To quote agency owner, Chad Huneycutt, “The cost to replace or rebuild homes has gone up significantly due to the inflation of building materials and labor. Most policies have a built-in inflation guard of 3-4%, but that hasn’t been nearly enough to keep up in the last couple of years.”

The Cost of Adaptation

With an increase in demand for housing, so does the pressure on insurance agencies to stay competitive. A large amount of claims activity that has been happening in North Carolina following the pandemic, has caused home insurance to have more of a premium tacked on to this than in previous years. This increase is also coming at a time when gas, goods, and other services are already inflated. That goes double for coastal homes, which are already seen as more “at-risk” due to their exposure to the water and the threat of named storms.

Your home is one of the most important assets you have in life, and it’s vital to protect it with adequate insurance. Even amidst a stressed economy, the market provides homeowners with choices.

“First of all, people should realize they have options. So, when you get that renewal, call your agent, and see what options you have. Also, make sure your agent is aware of any upgrades you have made to your home that may make you eligible for a discount,” Chad adds in.

What Can You Do to Prepare? Connect With an Experienced Agency!

Naturally, as these new insurance rates begin to spike, North Carolinians have become concerned over the protection of their homes. While these new figures are concerning, some factors can help lower that rate. These solutions include:

Having a newer roof on your home

Combining your automotive and home insurance under one policy

Improving home security

Shopping around for the best insurance rates

The key to remember here is that the more secure and upgraded your home is, the less of a liability it is seen as by insurance companies. And the best plan to prepare for the insurance hikes is to make use of your power to choose. Shop around for the best insurance rates and find an experienced agent who knows how to work with you to give you peace of mind.

The Huneycutt Group agency can guide you in the right direction, cut through the stress, and make choosing the right plan easy during a time when homeowners are facing increasing rates.

“Our agency is independent, and we work with all the carriers that are actively insuring homes in our area. We have spent most of the last 18 months moving our customers to new carriers to minimize the rate increase for them.”

The Huneycutt Group Insurance Agency is a trusted name for coastal North Carolinians with over 40 years of experience.

Michael F.’s recommendation for The Huneycutt Group.

“Competent, efficient. When my current homeowner policy increased by 35%, they were already on the case, had options, and came back with a great deal days later which saved me even more money on my auto policy as well.”