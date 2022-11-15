Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment for NC Military Personnel who suffer from TBI or PTSD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HBOT for Veterans and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HBOT for Veterans, visit https://www.hbotforvets.com/.

Military personnel who suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI) or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have found significant improvement with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) treatment. Military personnel with a TBI or PTSD diagnosis are typically treated with a variety of prescription medications.

So, what is HBOT? It is a non-invasive medical therapy used to treat wounds, which may be challenging to heal, by providing increased oxygen, under greater than normal pressure, to magnify the body’s healing mechanisms and accelerate wound healing.

In layman’s terms, the most essential ingredient of the body’s healing system is oxygen. When more oxygen is added to the blood stream, the healing system, which operates at the cell level, is stimulated beyond its’ normal effectiveness to heal injured tissue.

HBOT is used to treat a wide range of bodily injuries and disorders including diabetes and cancer wounds, burn injuries, crush injuries, TBI, and PTSD. There are over 2500 functioning HBOT chambers in the United States.

Pictured above is the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers at Extivita Clinic in Durham, NC.

The medications and other treatments currently provided by the VA and DoD to military personnel suffering TBI or PTSD injuries, are provided at government expense. HBOT on the other hand, is not presently covered under VA or DOD health benefits.

In July of 2019, the Governor of North Carolina signed into law a bill authorizing certain medical professionals to prescribe HBOT for veterans with TBI or PTSD. To view the bill click here

During the 2021 legislative session, Senator Don Davis as the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 442, assisted in providing funding in the amount of $150,000 for HBOT treatment of North Carolina Veterans suffering from TBI and PTSD. In the 2022-2023 operating budget, an additional $100,000 was added for these life-saving treatments. Funds are administered by the Community Foundation of NC East, Inc. to implement HBOT for qualifying military personnel.

In Wilmington, WECT recently aired a story about HBOT being offered to Veterans with Brain Injuries and how the program works. To view the article on WECT click here.

Veterans like Gregg Green, former Army Chaplain and Afghanistan Veteran, is one of a growing number of Veterans who have had great success with HBOT treatment with a traumatic brain injury.

Should you be interested in accessing this therapy the following questions may apply.

First: How do you know if HBOT is right for you? Visit the self evaluation form here to see if the HBOT is right for you.

Second: How do you apply for treatment using these funds?

Click here for the application form.

The Community Foundation of NC East provides a self-evaluation form for all interested NC military personnel and their family members to review. After filling out the self-evaluation questionnaire, interested parties may then decide to apply for treatment.

For those who decide to apply, an application form is filled out and submitted for review and consideration.

To find out more, visit the web site HBOTforVets.com, or email questions to HBOTforVets@gmail.com.

HBOT for VETERANS IS A CHARITABLE FUND of the COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NC EAST, A 501 (C) 3 ORGANIZATION, TAX ID #56-2152669.

WWW.CFNCEAST.ORG

ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE.