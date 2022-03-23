Skipping the Stages of Hearing Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aids and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aids, visit https://hammhearingaids.com/.

Hearing loss is not a joke to those who suffer with it. To lose the ability to properly hear your loved ones can be a significant cross to bear. In fact, many people wait 7-10 years before even seeking treatment for hearing loss. That’s too much time wasted hearing your family’s laughter or taking part in everyday conversations. The folks at Hamm Hearing Aids want to help you before it’s too late. Let’s talk about why so many people wait.

Denial can be powerful

Denial is the first big reason as to why so many people put off getting a hearing test. After all, there’s nothing wrong if you can’t hear absolutely everything clearly. It can wait. No big deal.

All those assumptions are incorrect. Hearing professionals recommend everyone get a hearing test annually to stay on top of things.

Coping is not a treatment plan

After a year or so of persistent hearing issues, most people enter the stage of just coping with the issue instead of getting a treatment plan. The phrases, “What did you say?” or “Can you say that again?” or “Beg your pardon?” become part of your daily vocabulary.

You might even learn to tilt your head a certain way or prompt people to speak into your “good ear.” Still, these are not ways to improve a deteriorating issue such as hearing loss.

Withdrawal sneaks in

Now comes the tough part for many people – withdrawal. Instead of working to address the issue head on, many people resort to just giving up on trying to fix it.

With that withdrawal comes the embarrassment. No one wants to be perceived as broken or having a “problem”, so many people become so embarrassed of their hearing loss that nothing is done about it.

That’s where the final step comes in.

Acceptance can mean more than giving up

Following years of persistent hearing loss and not doing anything to address it, this is where most people end up: accepting the issue is a permanent part of their lives.

However, this stage does not mean that corrective action cannot be taken. Hamm Hearing Aids exists to help those who want to take control of their sense of hearing again.

Hamm offers free consultations on hearing loss so you or your loved one can finally get an idea of what needs to be done.

Whatever you or your loved one chooses to do, Hamm wants to be part of the solution instead of the problem.

Contact us today for more.