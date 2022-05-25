Hearing loss on the rise in teenagers across the U.S.

Hearing loss on the rise in teenagers across the U.S.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aids and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aids, visit https://hammhearingaids.com/.

Recent reports on the rise of hearing loss among teenagers shows us that hearing problems aren’t just limited to those who are much, much older.

Catching hearing loss early in anyone is also key to successful treatment, so being on the lookout for certain things is wise.

Just like when you were younger, hearing loss in teens can be caused by listening to loud music enough to the point where they hear ringing in their ears -- also known as tinnitus. They may experience fullness in their ears as if they were plugged or filled with water like they were in the pool too long.

Teens who have also experienced ear infections or ear trauma early on are also more susceptible to hearing loss.

We cannot also forget the stigma that might come with hearing loss in a teenager. Teens already deal with plenty when it comes to peer pressure, self-image, and self-esteem. Add in a medical condition, and you might have a teen struggling to stay well or stay on top of their school work.

To learn more about signs of hearing loss and treatment, or to arrange for a free hearing screening, contact us by filling out our information on our Contact Us page and we will be in touch within one business day.