Workplace Impact: Why Treating Hearing Loss is Vital for Professional Success

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit https://hammhearingaids.com.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Library of Medicine says that hearing loss can can have a huge impact on your daily life, and this includes when initially looking for employment, as well as daily at your workplace.

“The ability of an individual to carry out auditory tasks in the real world is influenced not only by his or her hearing abilities, but also by a multitude of situational factors, such as background noise, competing signals, room acoustics, and familiarity with the situation,” the NIH notes.

And these tasks can become drastically harder for those with hearing loss or no hearing at all. If a workplace is especially noisy, like a busy coffee shop or construction site, for example, those with hearing loss lose their ability to function at the highest levels.

The licensed hearing health care professionals at Hamm Hearing Aid Center want to help correct that loss of ability.

Hamm Hearing does much more than simply sell hearing aids. Our specialists work with you to evaluate your hearing loss, prescribe your hearing aid, and even repair hearing aids. Hamm Hearing Aid Center also provides tinnitus treatments, assistive listening devices, and other hearing related services.

John Clell Hamm, Owner

The NIH notes, “When hearing loss occurs during adulthood, after the completion of formal education and after establishment of a work history or career, it poses challenges for job performance and future job mobility.”

To keep your career on track, Hamm Hearing hearing health care professionals are ready to help with a full hearing assessment and evaluation. This testing includes:

Otoscope examination inside the ear

Air Conduction ( Shows level of hearing loss )

Ability to hear and understand speech

Most comfortable levels of volume

Uncomfortable levels of volume to avoid

Pure Tone Bone and Pure Tone Air Conduction

At Hamm Hearing Aid Center in Wilmington, we have years of experience working with people to find the hearing aid solution that meets their needs.

Contact Hamm Hearing at 910-792-0011 or online at hammhearingaids.com to schedule your appointment today!