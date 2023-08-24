Understanding Different Types of Hearing Loss: A Guide for Better Hearing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit https://hammhearingaids.com.

If you are looking for help with hearing loss, you’ve already taken the first step by seeking more information. This guide will provides some options for you to experience better hearing.

Recognizing the signs

You might already have already experienced issues in your daily life that can be attributed to hearing loss. This includes difficulty hearing no the phone or on video calls, your TV and radio volumes are at near maximum volumes, you find yourself avoiding social situations, you mix up similar sounding words in conversations with others, and you have more difficulty understanding people who speak at quieter volumes, such as children.

Talk to your loved ones about hearing loss

A big part of coming to terms with hearing loss is admitting it to your loved ones, and if you have a loved one with hearing loss, encourage them to get a hearing test. Hamm Hearing Aid Center can help with that.

Get a full hearing assessment and evaluation

Hearing tests are non-invasive and generally don’t cause any discomfort. Be prepared to answer questions about how long hearing has been difficult, if there is any family history of hearing loss, what environments are most difficult for you to hear in, and how hearing loss is impacting any facet of your life and overall health.

One important thing to note is that there are different types of hearing loss. Most professionals will use these four types for diagnosis:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss: This is the most common type of hearing loss, and can be a result of aging, exposure to loud noise, injury, a disease symptom, certain drugs or an inherited condition. Sensorineural hearing loss is localized to the inner ear, and happens when the hearing process is interrupted. While this type of hearing loss is permanent, it can be greatly improved with hearing aids and other hearing technologies.

Conductive Hearing Loss: In conductive hearing loss, basically, the path from the outer and middle ear is obstructed in some way so that sound vibrations cannot reach the nerves inside your inner ear. The can be caused by fluids, infections, tumors, deformations and most commonly, impacted earwax. Sometimes this type of hearing loss can be corrected with surgery, but not in all cases.

Mixed Hearing Loss: This is when more than one factor is really playing a role in hearing loss. In simplest terms, this is a mix of conductive and sensorineural hearing loss.

Central Auditory Processing Disorders: These hearing loss conditions occur when the communication between your ear and brain is interrupted or damaged. Basically, this is where your brain has difficulty understanding the sounds it receives, which is more difficult to treat.

While we know this is a lot of information, when you’re ready to consult with the licensed hearing health care professionals at Hamm Hearing Aid Center, we’ll be ready to help correct any loss of hearing ability that you might be experiencing. We have years of experience working with people to find the hearing aid solution that meets their needs.

Contact Hamm Hearing at 910-792-0011 or online at hammhearingaids.com to schedule your appointment today!