5 Tips to Improve Your Music Listening Experience with Hearing Aids

At Hamm Hearing Aid Center, we know the importance of music throughout your life. Our team understands how frustrating it can be to listen to music once you have hearing aids. Here’s five tips to improve your music listening experience with hearing aids.

Figure out what works best for you. Some people who need hearing aids might like one type over another. Also, the different types of assisted listening devices (ALDs) on the market might be something that works for you as well, in addition to your hearing aids. You might even find that streaming music directly into your hearing aid works best.

Use a high-quality sound system with an equalizer. In addition to better sound quality, a equalizer sound system allows you to increase or decrease the volume of higher and lower frequencies on sound equipment. Even some smartphone applications can act as an equalizer for some hearing aids. Speak to your Hamm Hearing audiologist about options available to you.

For live music settings, put temporary adhesive tape over the hearing aid microphone or consider using an assisted listening device (ALD). Because the tape acts as a sound suppressor when used this way, it will reduce the intensity of the louder parts of the music, which can normally overload the hearing aid and cause distorted or overblown audio. If you are unsure of where the mic is on your hearing aid, ask your Hamm Hearing audiologist where to place the tape. If you are interested in trying to use an ALD, ask your audiologist about how to choose and use assistive listening devices.

Practice enhanced listening skills. While it will take time to adjust to your new hearing aids, you can also work to improve your listening skills. While listening to music, you might find reading lyrics can help. Tapping your feet along to the beat is also a part of enhanced listening.

Find an audiologist who understands your needs, and can help you to improve your music listening experience. Ask our Hamm Hearing team about all the options you have available to you. Kinds of topics to discuss before making a final decision include the kinds of music you listen to, if you attend live performances, if music is the main task or only something you do with another task like cleaning or driving, and what specifically is making the music listening experience unpleasant. We are always willing to work with you to give you the best listening experience so you can really enjoy life, including being able to happily listen to the music you love without compromise.

