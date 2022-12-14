Help Your Loved Ones with Hearing Loss this Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit https://hammhearingaids.com.

Holidays are an important time for friends and family to gather together. But, for some attendees with hearing loss, the events can become overwhelming.

The Hearing Loss Association of America says, “Simple adjustments, that support hearing and sight, help create an environment that makes it easier to focus on communication.

Here are a few ways to help your family members who have hearing loss have the best holiday experience.

Create a hearing loss-friendly environment for everyone. This should include removing sources of background noise, like TVs or music. Lighting should be bright as well, making it easier to to read emotions on faces and see non-verbal ques, as well as read lips if needed. For seated events, circular seating arrangements make it more conducive to open conversation.

One other aspect to keep in mind is designating a “quiet area.” Having a room or space free from the noise of festivities allows for 1-on-1 conversations or to take a break from group conversations, which can be over-stimulating for those who experience hearing loss.

Another way to help is to advocate for yourself or your loved one who has hearing loss. Let guests know what types of communication needs you or your loved one have. People in general may not realize someone has hearing loss, so education is important.

If you are playing holiday games, provide written or printed instructions for each game. Or, you can try group games that rely mostly on visual cues, instead of listening games. This way, everyone involved will know how to participate and have fun.

For those who can’t gather in person, consider video calls. Video platforms like FaceTime or Zoom allow everyone participating to see visual cues instead of just listening. Turning on closed captions can help everyone keep up with the conversation, as well.

If you have hearing loss and missed an important part of a conversation, don’t be afraid to speak up. Experts advise not just nodding and pretending you have heard what is being said, as this can further alienate you. Be upfront and honest about your hearing loss, and your loved ones will help you keep up with the catch-up holiday conversations.

For those interested to learn more about the effects of hearing loss or to get started on taking care of their hearing health with a free hearing evaluation, simply call Hamm Hearing Aid Center’s office to set your appointment today.

No matter what or how you celebrate, Happy Holidays from Hamm Hearing Aid Center!