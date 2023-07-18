Hearing Loss and Mental Health: Understanding the Connection and Finding Solutions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit https://hammhearingaids.com.

The American Academy of Audiology (AAA) says mental health and hearing can go hand-in-hand.

When an individual can’t communicate as effectively due to hearing loss, over time just simple conversations can feel overwhelming and debilitating.

“This increased effort and exhaustion can result in withdrawal from social activities with friends, family events, religious services, and other activities. Individuals with hearing loss can become isolated from others due to the challenges of communicating effectively,” the AAA says. “Social withdrawal can result in feelings of loneliness, frustration, and further isolation.”

This social withdrawal and isolation can further lead to depression or other mental health disorders.

AAA notes that nearly 33 percent of adults over the age of 70 have hearing loss that impacts their daily communication. But, the good news is that “regular hearing aid use has been associated with a lower prevalence of depression.”

The licensed hearing health care professionals at Hamm Hearing Aid Center want to help reduce that overwhelming effort and exhaustion, which can lead to better mental health for you or your loved one.

John Clell Hamm, Owner

Making your mental health a priority through treatment of your hearing loss is a priority. Hamm Hearing hearing health care professionals are ready to help with a full hearing assessment and evaluation. This testing includes:

Otoscope examination inside the ear

Air Conduction ( Shows level of hearing loss )

Ability to hear and understand speech

Most comfortable levels of volume

Uncomfortable levels of volume to avoid

Pure Tone Bone and Pure Tone Air Conduction

At Hamm Hearing Aid Center in Wilmington, we have years of experience working with people to find the hearing aid solution that meets their needs.

Contact Hamm Hearing at 910-792-0011 or online at hammhearingaids.com to schedule your appointment today!