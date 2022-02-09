Hearing Aid Technology Just Keeps Getting Better

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit hammhearingaids.com.

With all the advancements in hearing technology, there are so many hearing aid features to explore. What capabilities do you need? Hamm Hearing Aid Center is here to help!

Expanded bands and channels in hearing has allowed for more precise programming for the wearer. This benefits the wearer tremendously.

One of the biggest problems reported by those who wear hearing aids is feedback, or whistling sounds, that the wearer could hear. Today’s technology has virtually eliminated those pesky sounds, without compromising on device performance.

Original hearing aids amplified all sounds, but with technology advancements and multi-memory settings, hearing aids can adjust to different environments. This means the wearer can customize their hearing for different settings, like a large social gathering, a walk on a windy day, or just watching TV at home. By allowing multiple memories, the wearer gets the most out of their hearing aids.

While the microphone component of a hearing aid amplifies incoming sounds for greater audibility, recent improvements allow a directional microphone to focus on targeted sounds and reduce background noises. Automatic Telephone Solutions have also eliminated feedback, allowing wearers to hear phone calls with ease.

One of the biggest advancements is in wireless technology. Today’s hearing aids allow for direct, wireless connections to many devices, like cell phones, TVs and computers.

At Hamm Hearing Aid Center, it’s our team’s duty and dedication to help everyone hear better and live life to the fullest. We can help to identify the right hearing aid features and device for you.

