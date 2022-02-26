Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit hammhearingaids.com.

Hearing aid technology has come a long way, but how did we get here?

According to the Hearing Health Foundation, the first device specifically devoted to helping people hear better was the ear trumpet--a tubular device designed to better funnel soundwaves into the ear--which was created in 1634.

The first hearing aid, known as the Akouphone, was developed by Miller Rees Hutchinson in 1898. This portable device used a carbon transmitter, adjusting the signal strength of sounds. But, because of the quickly dying batteries and high cost, many people weren’t able to use the Akouphone.

In the early 1900s, technology was tinkered with, but no major advancements were made until vacuum tube technology was developed in 1920 by Naval engineer, Earl Hanson. Over the next three decades, the vacuum tube hearing devices were refined, and made smaller and easier to use and afford.

That technology was quickly replaced when transistor hearing aids were developed in 1948. They were smaller and required less battery power than their vacuum tube counterparts. Then, the creation of silicon transistors reduced moisture issues early transistor hearing devices had, leading to longer-lasting devices. Around this time, eyeglass hearing aids using the transistor were a popular style.

In the 1970s, the invention of the microprocessor brought hearing technology more in line with modern hearing devices, moving from analog to digital technology. In 1982, for the first time, the Hearing Health Foundation says “an all-digital, real-time, array processing hearing aid was developed at the City University of New York as a research tool for the exploration of digital signal processing.”

Though this was an advancement in hearing technology, hearing aids were a bit bulky once again, because of trying to fit a microcomputer and other components into the device. But in 1987, the Nicolet Corporation began selling the first commercial digital hearing aid. Though they had little success, it showed many companies what was possible.

Since then, technology has rapidly advanced into what we know today, which is available at Hamm Hearing.

Over the last few decades, hearing aid devices have also become much more utilized. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders says that approximately 15% of American adults, or about 37.5 million people, suffer from hearing troubles. But, thanks to all these technology advancements, hearing aid devices can help!

