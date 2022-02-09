Debunking Common Myths About Hearing Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit hammhearingaids.com.

Hearing loss is incredibly prevalent in the United States. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders says that approximately 15% of American adults, or about 37.5 million people, suffer from hearing troubles.

Oftentimes, people with hearing loss fail to seek treatment because of misconceptions associated with hearing loss. Hamm Hearing Aid Center wants to help those who may be hesitant to seek hearing assistance by debunking some of those common myths.

Myth #1: If I had a hearing loss, my family doctor would have told me.

While your primary care physician can check on your hearing, it’s harder for them to identify varying degrees of hearing loss. Hearing professionals at Hamm Hearing Aid Center can provide a consultation and follow-up examination with specialized equipment to detect the level of your hearing loss.

Myth #2: Hearing loss affects only those who work in noisy conditions and seniors.

While it is true that the risk of hearing loss increases with age, there are preventative measures you can take to lower your risk. And while those working in loud environments are at heightened risk, anyone at any age can experience hearing troubles.

Myth #3: If your hearing loss is mild, hearing aids can wait.

Even if hearing loss only mildly affects your day-to-day life, this doesn’t mean it’s safe to wait for hearing help. The longer you wait to get hearing aids, the more challenging it can be for hearing professionals to treat your hearing loss.

Myth #4: Some hearing losses are too severe to be treated.

With the latest and greatest technology advancements, very few people will go without and option for treatment. More and more individuals with classified profound hearing loss are finding there are more options available to them than ever before.

Myth #5: Hearing aids are clunky and ugly.

So many options are available for you to chose from! The hearing professionals at Hamm Hearing can help you choose what device is right for you. Some hearing aids can easily connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth, while others feature rechargeable batteries. Some devices are nearly invisible, while others wrap over and behind your ears.

