Breaking Down the Barriers: How Treating Hearing Loss Enhances Daily Activities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hamm Hearing Aid Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hamm Hearing Aid Center, visit https://hammhearingaids.com.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Library of Medicine says that hearing loss can can have a huge impact on your daily life.

“The ability of an individual to carry out auditory tasks in the real world is influenced not only by his or her hearing abilities, but also by a multitude of situational factors, such as background noise, competing signals, room acoustics, and familiarity with the situation,” the NIH notes.

Hearing loss deeply affects the people who live with it. Communication becomes difficult, you might become socially isolated, experience other health issues, and you can miss out on the little sounds and noises most take for granted.

Even daily activities like playing with your children or grandchildren, talking on the phone, working, or even having dinner with your family can become drastically harder for those with hearing loss or no hearing at all.

The licensed hearing health care professionals at Hamm Hearing Aid Center want to help correct that loss of ability and in turn enhance your daily life.

When hearing is corrected through hearing aids and other measures, you can experience improved relationships, more independence, stronger communication with others, and benefits to your overall health. Being able to hear allows you to communicate effectively, which helps to alleviate social withdrawal and can improve your mental and emotional health.

Hamm Hearing’s hearing health care professionals are ready to help you gain true independence with a full hearing assessment and evaluation. This testing includes:

Otoscope examination inside the ear

Air Conduction ( Shows level of hearing loss )

Ability to hear and understand speech

Most comfortable levels of volume

Uncomfortable levels of volume to avoid

Pure Tone Bone and Pure Tone Air Conduction

At Hamm Hearing Aid Center in Wilmington, we have years of experience working with people to find the hearing aid solution that meets their needs.

Contact Hamm Hearing at 910-792-0011 or online at hammhearingaids.com to schedule your appointment today!