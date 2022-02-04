Understanding Your Senior Living Options

Sponsored - Retirement is a time to thrive, a season that allows for adding more vibrancy and meaning to your life. A handful of the upsides retirement brings, as highlighted in a recent CareerTrend article, include reduced stress levels, the opportunity to improve overall health and wellness, the ability to take on philanthropic endeavors, more time with family and the possibility of enhancing your lifestyle with new hobbies and interests. For many older adults, finding more freedom in retirement means making a change in their primary residence. You may be surprised—or even overwhelmed—at the many senior living options your search uncovers. Liberty Senior Living , a local, family-owned company has been helping people manage their healthcare and residential needs for more than 145 years and they have two communities here in Wilmington; Brightmore of Wilmington and Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall. We would love to connect with you in your search for retirement living in Wilmington.

Tips for Getting Started

In a recent article for U.S. News & World Report , David Levine recommends planning ahead when mapping out senior living options as you identify the level of care needed, make in-person visits and carefully review the fine print regarding costs, billing, payment, licensing and more. We’d also add getting clear on your desired lifestyle, city and must-have amenities to Levine’s list. Being a part of a thriving community with high-end amenities, an active social calendar, distinctive dining services and a focus on whole-person wellness makes a tremendous difference in your quality of life.

Independent Living Communities

Independent living communities, or retirement communities, are designed to provide active older adults with low-maintenance residences, social activities and transportation access along with a host of attractive amenities. Retirement communities are a great fit for people ready to right-size their homes and simplify or eliminate the associated home maintenance that can weigh them down. In addition, travel becomes more accessible, and there is newfound time for hobbies, philanthropic efforts and friendships.

Brightmore of Wilmington, located in Midtown, has been a part of the community since 1990. Brightmore offers a full continuum of care with 127 independent living apartments great outdoor amenities, convenient location and all in a beautiful 191,283 square foot building.

Continuing Care Retirement Communities

AARP describes Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) as “a long-term care option for older people who want to stay in the same place through different phases of the aging process.” AARP highlights the main benefit of CCRCs as providing residents with a “sense of stability and familiarity” when there is a change in their abilities or health. One drawback, however, is cost. CCRCs can be quite expensive, both in entry fees and monthly maintenance and service fees. Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall avoids entry fees through our flexible rental model; our residents have found renting to be an attractive way to minimize expenses and obtain the simplified lifestyle they desire.

Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall is a CCRC in the sought-after Autumn Hall area of Wilmington. With floor plans ranging from 760 to 1,828 sq. ft. and high-end amenities such as distinctive dining offerings, concierge services, weekly housekeeping, scheduled transportation, security and emergency response and an engaging lifestyle, we would love to speak with you as you seek out retirement living in WIlmington.

When More Care is Needed

Other senior living options for those requiring higher levels of care and assistance include Assisted Living Communities and Skilled Nursing Facilities. WebMD shares a more detailed breakdown of the services you’ll find in Assisted Living Communities and Skilled Nursing Facilities on their website. Bradley Creek, located on The Carolina Bay campus, offers additional levels of care including assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation. The Kempton and The Commons, on the Brightmore campus offer assisted living and memory support accommodations.