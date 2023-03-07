Staying Well in Body, Mind and Spirit

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brightmore of Wilmington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brightmore of Wilmington, visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com.

Life is rich and full when you feel balanced in all areas of wellness; at Liberty Senior Living, we believe that optimal living encompasses the physical, social, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, occupational/sense of purpose and environmental facets of your livelihood. With two senior living communities in Wilmington, Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall and Brightmore of Wilmington, we know that staying well—body, mind and spirit—has tremendous benefits for people of all ages.

Staying Active

The National Institute on Aging reports that exercise in older adults “reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, obesity, colon cancer, and breast cancer.” What’s more, they found that exercise lowers the risk of falls and fall-related injuries. Physical activity is also linked to benefits in mental health; a recent article in U.S. News & World Report highlights 14 mind-boosting benefits of exercise, including lowering stress levels, reducing symptoms of depression and improving learning.

Tending to All Areas of Wellness

At Carolina Bay and Brightmore, we believe that wellness extends beyond exercise. Your friendships and social connections, spiritual life, environment, and so much more impact your quality of life. Our INSPIRE wellness program is designed to boost your overall well-being. From our outdoor walking groups to chair and standing yoga, circuit strength, tai chi, water exercise and so much more, you’ll feel inspired to get moving and dig deeper in your search for health.

Why INSPIRE? Each letter of the program name represents an area of health:

Inclusive: Multi-dimensional and comprehensive, designed to fully immerse you in a well-rounded program where you can achieve an exceptional feeling of well-being and high sense of self-efficacy.

Nutritional : Dining is good nutrition and much more—it’s a time to spend in community with friends and neighbors.

Spiritual : We recognize attending to our spiritual health is just as important as taking care through physical activity.

Physical : New community members receive an in-home visit and a welcome packet with a program overview. We schedule Wellness Assessments at the residents’ convenience.

Intellectual : Programs cover the social, spiritual and intellectual aspects of residents’ wellness.

Recreational : We work closely with the inpatient and outpatient therapy department to continue the plans of care for residents in the Wellness Center upon discharge from therapy services.

Engaging: Our community often partners with local colleges and training centers.

Are You New to the Fitness Scene?

Many of our residents are just dipping their toes into adopting an exercise routine. We always recommend speaking with your physician first. This will help the resident understand clearly the guidelines they must follow to safely begin an exercise program. Residents will be able to take advantage of personal training sessions with staff on site, as well as have exercise prescriptions and fitness assessments tailored specifically to meet their needs. No matter where an individual is in their own unique lifestyle, the Wellness program at both Carolina Bay and Brightmore will most certainly meet each individuals needs on a personal basis.

At Carolina Bay and Brightmore, we rely on our beautiful, natural resources to expand our Wellness program outside the walls of the community. Nature walks on trails, Tai Chi, Yoga and Meditation in the gardens, parks, and lawns. With the locations of both of these communities, the possibilities for fitness and wellness programming are endless.

For more information call today.

Carolina Bay (910) 507-2284 | Brightmore of Wilmington (910) 507-2330