Socialization for Seniors: Why It’s Vital and Nourishing

Senior citizens playing a board game.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brightmore of Wilmington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brightmore of Wilmington, visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com

Connecting with others adds sweetness and meaning to life. From time spent nurturing lifelong relationships to meeting new friends and neighbors, positive interactions with others feed the spirit and the mind. The scientific community agrees—an article published in The Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience reports, “Humans are inherently social. We are not special in this way; it is hard to think of any animal for whom the regulation of social behavior is not important.” Biological Anthropologist Michael Platt, Ph.D., discussed the need to connect at a recent Society for Neuroscience event, saying, “human beings are wired to connect – and we have the most complex and interesting social behavior out of all animals.”

The need to socialize doesn’t go away as we age. In fact, the American Public Health Association cites the direct link between socializing and mental health benefits for seniors: “Emerging evidence suggests that social support networks may have a positive influence on cognition and a protective association with the development of dementia among older adults.” A recent article in Harvard Health Publishing covering a study published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B, emphasizes the benefits of seniors expanding their social circle, including “higher levels of physical activity, greater positive moods, and fewer negative feelings.”

Establishing residence in one of our assisted living or memory care communities, at either Bradley Creek Health Center at Carolina Bay or the Kempton or Commons at Brightmore, means socialization and a sense of belonging are beautifully woven into everyday life. In what feels like an instant, social circles expand, and calendars fill with a refreshing array of engaging activities. Safety is always a consideration, as we understand how important staying well is for our residents. Transportation is taken care of for off-site excursions so that you or your loved one can relax and soak up every moment of fun! From attending musicals and plays at Thalian Hall or the Wilson Center to enjoying the sunshine at the ocean, there is always something to look forward to, and the experience is elevated when shared with friends.

We are passionate about creating warm, engaging communities where residents lead fulfilling lives. Our life enrichment activities are tailored to residents with this in mind. To get a glimpse of what’s in store, browse the calendar of events posted online. You’ll find a multitude of activities for all levels of care. On-site possibilities may include virtual and community worship services, exercise classes, music and pet therapy, arts and crafts, on-site socials, happy hours and more.

Forming relationships with adults in a similar life stage brings comfort, understanding, accountability, and inspiration. Especially when it comes to exercise and nutrition, knowing friends are looking forward to seeing you or your loved one at yoga class or in the dining room can be incredibly motivating. Sharing laughs and stories about favorite memories can be therapeutic and deepen bonds. When challenges arise, as they inevitably do, adult friendships are a soothing balm to the heart and soul.

Liberty Senior Living, LLC, is a division of Liberty Healthcare Management that specializes in senior living and retirement communities. Based in North Carolina and established in 1875, Liberty Healthcare Management is an experienced, family-owned company that has been assisting people to manage their healthcare and residential needs for over 145 years. To learn more about Liberty Senior Living and the communities they offer, please visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com