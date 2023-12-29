JSAUX reveals a transparent RGB docking station for Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go

The docks are now available on JSAUX's website

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronics brand JSAUX has a New Year's treat for Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go users. The transparent RGB dock adds a black transparent case to the popular RGB docking station: now you can match your transparent handheld device with a dock that not only shows its inner workings but that also lights your living room. The 8-in-1 transparent RGB docking station is available for $69.99 (discounted to $49 during its release) while the 12-in-1 transparent RGB docking station is available for $99.99 (discounted to $70 during its release)

ABOUT THE RGB DOCKING STATION

This new transparent RGB docking station is not only adding a black transparent casing to the former product. JSAUX has upgraded the product to better show its internal structure as well as the RGB lighting effects. A new chip now supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) functionalities, two new features that will improve the user experience.

To celebrate the New Year, JSAUX wants to treat their fans with discounted gift cards. Thanks to a 10% discount, $100 gift cards will cost $90 and $50 will be sold for $45.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

