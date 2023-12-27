Tennessee Board of Regents Announces Collaboration with CivicEye to Support Community and Technical Colleges' Campus Police

Twelve state campuses will equip their police with new records management technology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, a leading software provider specializing in web-based solutions for law enforcement and prosecutors, is proud to have been selected by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR). With law enforcement and prosecutorial clients in the state, CivicEye will be extending its services to Tennessee's largest system of higher education in Tennessee, servicing twelve of the state's community and technical colleges.

CivicRMS, CivicEye's advanced records management system, will provide TBR's Department of Safety and Security and the college police departments with a comprehensive approach to managing critical data. With CivicRMS, the TBR departments will access tools that provide accurate and real-time information to improve campus safety through proactive decision-making and planning.

TBR purchased CivicRMS through a competitive RFQ process, and twelve college police departments will be set up to share data with one another, improving communication, operational efficiency, and data analysis across campuses.

"Campus safety is of the utmost importance to TBR and our colleges," said Alisha Fox, Vice Chancellor for Business & Finance with TBR. "The purpose of our procurement was to select a software partner to help our campus police optimize resources and spend more time engaging with our campus community."

"It's exciting to serve more college campuses in Tennessee," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. "This isn't just a technological upgrade; it's an ongoing partnership between TBR and CivicEye. Our goal is to support the collaborative relationship between TBR's law enforcement and everyone on campus."

CivicEye continues its commitment to driving innovation and technology upgrades within Tennessee through unifying software for improved criminal justice across the state. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering safer, more connected communities but also exemplifies CivicEye's influence upon the greater criminal justice system, such as the company's technology for prosecutors across Tennessee.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances efficiency and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

