Tatu City, Kenya, Makes Over 100 Strategic New Hires in 2023 as Growth Surges

SEZ on Nairobi's doorstep bolsters team with international leaders and local experts

Tatu City is now home to over 15,000 workers with thousands more to join in 2024

TATU CITY, Kenya, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatu City, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Nairobi's doorstep, has strengthened its workforce with over 100 key appointments in 2023 as businesses and homeowners from Kenya and around the world flock to join its growing ecosystem.

A render of CCI International’s new 5,000 call center in Tatu City (credit: CCI International) (PRNewswire)

Tatu City is now home to over 78 businesses providing employment opportunities to 15,000 workers, with thousands more jobs to follow in 2024. Over 4,500 pupils and students attend Tatu City's schools which include Crawford International School and Nova Pioneer Primary and Secondary.

"Tatu City has reached an important inflection point. Our SEZ status, combined with first-class infrastructure, and our safe, secure and predictable environment, is attracting investors from all over the world, creating additional demand for our residential offerings, schools and retail amenities," said Preston Mendenhall, Country Head, Kenya, at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City. "To support this rapid growth, we are hiring both locally and internationally with over 100 new roles in key areas such as Urban Planning & Design, Construction, Sales & Marketing, and Security."

Tatu City's rapidly expanding client base includes CCI International, a global leader in contact centre services, which recently moved the first 800 workers into its new 5,000-seat call centre at the Eneo building in Tatu Central. Also in Tatu City, medical devices manufacturer Zhende is setting up the largest medical production facility in East Africa employing 7,000 Kenyans; and Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (KWAL), a subsidiary of Dutch brewer Heineken, has built an ultra-modern drinks manufacturing facility.

"As a leading player in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, we have high standards and specific requirements for where we establish our operations," said Rishi Jatania, Managing Director, CCI Kenya. "Tatu City provides an attractive and low-risk environment underpinned with first-class infrastructure which is good for both our business and our people. It was a logical choice for the next phase of our Africa expansion."

Tatu City's infrastructure build-out includes over 50 km of tarmac roads, a high-redundancy power network, three water sources, an on-site water treatment plant, and over 15 km of fibre optic cables. In addition, to service the growing residential communities at Kijani Ridge and Unity Homes with over 3,000 residents today, Tatu City has invested in recreational spaces and parks, requiring additional staff for landscaping and security sourced from neighbouring communities.

In line with its commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and positively impacting the local community, Tatu City is investing in a NITA-certified Tatu City Training Academy. The academy provides free training to local youth, empowering them with industry-relevant skills and bridging the gap between education and employment. Since its inception, the Tatu City Training Academy has positively impacted the lives of over 500 young people, with more than 80% securing employment within Tatu City.

About Tatu City (www.tatucity.com)

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi's doorstep with homes, schools, businesses, a shopping district, medical clinic, nature areas and recreation for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Tatu City's schools educate thousands of students daily, a range of homes suits all incomes and more than 78 businesses thrive in the country's first operational Special Economic Zone. Located 30 minutes from Westlands, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans in a live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

Tatu City is a development by Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder with 30,000 acres of visionary projects in growth trajectories across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305248/Tatu_City_expands.jpg

Media Contact:

Jonathan Batty

jbatty@rendeavour.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tatu City