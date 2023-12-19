Strategic Appointment Will Further Accelerate Company's Rapid Pace of Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks, a leading provider of identity and network security solutions, announced today the appointment of Scott Coffey as Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, Coffey will report directly to Zero Networks' CEO & Co-Founder, Benny Lakunishok, leading the company's global sales organization and go-to-market motion.

Zero Networks Welcomes Scott Coffey as Vice President of Global Sales (PRNewswire)

This strategic addition to Zero Networks' leadership team signals a significant step forward in the company's ambitious growth strategy. Coffey, an industry veteran from companies like Palo Alto Networks and Rubrik, has a proven track record of driving revenue growth in the cybersecurity technology industry and will be pivotal in taking Zero Networks' business to the next level.

"With Scott leading go-to-market, we ensure our groundbreaking solutions reach even more organizations in need of robust identity and network security," said Lakunishok. "Scott's results-driven approach and extensive industry knowledge are set to accelerate Zero Networks' presence in the market at a time when Zero Networks is already experiencing substantial growth and positive momentum."

Coffey brings over 20 years of hyper-growth experience in building and scaling sales organizations from early stage through post-IPO. Recently, Scott led sales and business development at Transmit Security and Sepio. Scott's professional achievements demonstrate a strong understanding of both how to cultivate trusted relationships with enterprises of all sizes and of the unique challenges faced by cybersecurity professionals today in securing their digital assets.

"Zero Networks is at the forefront of redefining identity and network security, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team," said Coffey. "I look forward to scaling this very strong sales organization and forging meaningful relationships with our customers and partners."

About Zero Networks:

Zero Networks is reinventing prevention with its simple, zero trust identity and network security platform. The Zero Networks platform enables comprehensive security via automated, agentless, MFA-enabled microsegmentation, granular identity segmentation and advanced Secure Remote Access solutions. Visit www.zeronetworks.com for more information.

