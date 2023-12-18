GC Biopharma Announces US FDA Approval for ALYGLO™ (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human-stwk) 10% Liquid for Adults with Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI)

YOGIN, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma Corp (006280.KS) today announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ALYGLO (immune globulin intravenous, human-stwk) 10% Liquid, formerly referred to as "GC5107," for the treatment of adult patients aged 17 years and older with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).

The ALYGLO pivotal phase 3 clinical study followed FDA guidance for the treatment of patients with PI. The clinical trial (NCT02783482) GC5107B was a prospective, open-label, single-arm, historically controlled, multicenter phase 3 study to assess the efficacy and safety of GC5107B in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of PI. The studies were conducted in the United States and Canada. Key findings from the phase 3 clinical trial for patients aged 17 years and older include the following:

A primary efficacy end point of 0.03 acute serious bacterial infections (aSBIs) per patient-year, which met the FDA efficacy requirement of less than one aSBI per patient-year. The proportion of infusions with temporally associated adverse events occurring during or within 72 hours after infusion was 0.22 (95% one-sided upper confidence bound: 30%), which met the FDA-required prespecified end point of less than 0.40. Secondary analyses were annual rate or days of other infections, antibiotic use, days out of work/school/day care or unable to perform normal activities due to infection, and days of hospitalization due to infection.

­­The results of the phase 3 trial by GC Biopharma are published in Frontiers in Immunology (2021). Dr. Elena Perez, MD., Allergy Immunologist from Allergy Associates of the Palm Beaches, and lead study investigator, said, "Alyglo will significantly impact clinical practice in the U.S. due to its strong safety and efficacy profile. It is an important treatment option for primary immune-deficient patients. This product provides additional confidence in treatment options for this important patient population."

In addition, ALYGLO uses its novel Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) in the manufacturing process for removing coagulation factor XIa (FXIa) to undetectable levels. The presence of residual activated FXIa in some commercial IGIV products has been identified as the root cause of a small number of thromboembolic events in patients receiving immunoglobulin infusions. A recent study published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine details the extensive testing of ALYGLO and its results of the GC Biopharma manufacturing process. GC Biopharma is committed to evaluating how this new manufacturing process serves to further improve product safety.

Dr. Eun-chul Huh, President and CEO of GC Biopharma, said, "The approval of ALYGLO by the US FDA is a significant milestone for GC Biopharma and patients with primary immunodeficiency disease. It reinforces GC Biopharma's commitment to patients and health care professionals by expanding our product portfolio globally to serve individuals with rare diseases. We are pleased to offer patients another important treatment option in the coming months that is both safe and effective."

About ALYGLO

ALYGLO is a liquid solution containing 10% immunoglobulin G (100 mg/mL) for intravenous infusion, manufactured from pooled human plasma from US donors. The manufacturing process includes three steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission. These include fractionation, solvent/detergent treatment, and nanofiltration. ALYGLO also uses its novel Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) in the manufacturing process for removing FXIa to undetectable levels.

About PI

Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI) refers to a group of disorders where the body's ability to produce antibodies is impaired, affecting the immune system's ability to fight infections. In PI, there's a deficiency or absence of B cells or plasma cells, which are key in producing antibodies, particularly immunoglobulin G. This leads to increased susceptibility to infection, especially bacterial infections affecting the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts.



People with PI might experience frequent infections, some of which can be severe or chronic. Treatment often involves immunoglobulin replacement therapy to boost the immune system. Vaccinations and antibiotics may also be used to prevent and treat infections. The exact type and severity of PI can vary widely among individuals.

The PI indication for ALYGLO includes, but is not limited to, congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.

About GC Biopharma Corp.

GC Biopharma Corp. (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers lifesaving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is a leading global plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturer and has been dedicated to quality health care solutions for over half a century.

About GC Biopharma USA, Inc.

GC Biopharma USA, Inc., headquartered in Teaneck, NJ, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the US. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company, GC Biopharma's, expertise—a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide. With GC Biopharma USA, Inc., GC Biopharma further extends its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to the United States.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma Corp. management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma Corp. or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. GC Biopharma Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

INDICATION

ALYGLO™ is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults aged 17 years and older. This includes, but is not limited to, congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: THROMBOSIS, RENAL DYSFUNCTION and ACUTE RENAL FAILURE

Thrombosis may occur with immune globulin intravenous (IGIV) products, including ALYGLO. Risk factors may include: advanced age, prolonged immobilization, hypercoagulable conditions, history of venous or arterial thrombosis, use of estrogens, indwelling vascular catheters, hyperviscosity, and cardiovascular risk factors.



Renal dysfunction, acute renal failure, osmotic nephropathy, and death may occur with the administration of IGIV products in predisposed patients.



Renal dysfunction and acute renal failure occur more commonly in patients receiving IGIV products containing sucrose. ALYGLO does not contain sucrose.



For patients at risk of thrombosis, renal dysfunction or renal failure, administer ALYGLO at the minimum dose and infusion rate practicable. Ensure adequate hydration in patients before administration. Monitor for signs and symptoms of thrombosis and assess blood viscosity in patients at risk for hyperviscosity.

Contraindications: ALYGLO is contraindicated in patients who have a history of anaphylactic or severe systemic reaction to the administration of human immune globulin and in IgA-deficient patients with antibodies to IgA and a history of hypersensitivity.

Hypersensitivity: In case of hypersensitivity, discontinue infusion immediately and institute appropriate treatment. Epinephrine should be available for immediate treatment of severe acute hypersensitivity reactions.

Hyperproteinemia, Increased Serum Viscosity, and Hyponatremia: Hyperproteinemia, increased serum viscosity, and hyponatremia may occur.

Aseptic Meningitis Syndrome (AMS): Aseptic meningitis syndrome (AMS) may occur, especially with high doses or rapid infusion. AMS usually begins within several hours to 2 days following ALYGLO treatment. Discontinuation of treatment has resulted in remission of AMS within several days without sequelae.

Hemolysis: Delayed hemolytic anemia due to enhanced red blood cell (RBC) sequestration and acute hemolysis consistent with intravascular hemolysis have been reported. Cases of severe hemolysis-related renal dysfunction/failure or disseminated intravascular coagulation have occurred following infusion of IGIV. Closely monitor patients for clinical signs and symptoms of hemolysis, particularly patients with risk factors.

Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury: Noncardiogenic pulmonary edema (transfusion-related acute lung injury [TRALI]) may occur. TRALI is characterized by severe respiratory distress, pulmonary edema, hypoxemia, normal left ventricular function, and fever. Patients with TRALI may be managed using oxygen therapy with adequate ventilator support. Monitor patients for pulmonary adverse reactions.

Transmissible Infectious Agents: Because ALYGLO is made from human blood, it may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents (eg, viruses, the variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease [vCJD] agent and, theoretically, the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease [CJD] agent).

Interference with Laboratory Tests: After infusion of immunoglobulin, the transitory rise of the various passively transferred antibodies in the patient's blood may yield positive serological testing results, with the potential for a misleading interpretation.

Adverse reactions (observed in ≥ 5% of study subjects) were headache, nausea/vomiting, fatigue, nasal/sinus congestion, rash, arthralgia, diarrhea, muscle pain/aches, infusion site pain/swelling, abdominal pain/discomfort, cough, and dizziness.

It is recommended that ALYGLO be administered separately from other drugs or medications.

For more information about ALYGLO, please see full Prescribing Information.

