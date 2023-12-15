Kwang Woon is in the final stages of developing an industrial water hammer arrester that extends the lifespan of piping equipment

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwang Woon Co., LTD is targeting the global market with NSF-certified lead-free brass parts.

Kwang Woon Co., LTD (www.asakw.com/main), a Korean manufacturer of sprinklers and water hammer arrestors, is accelerating the development of industrial water hammer arrestors, and now preparing for NSF certification for global export. Aware that predecessor water hammer arrestors were not suitable to use in drinking water pipes due to their lead content, and their unstable solder connection structures, Kwang Woon developed a water hammer arrestor featuring a manufacturing process that does not use any lead with a simple fastening method. Kwang Woon, which has obtained NFS 372 Certification that meets the lead-free standard for American plumbing materials containing less than 0.25% lead, has mobilized numerous manufacturing and process patented technologies.

Kwang Woon's water hammer arrestor, which was completed after two years of research, was patented in 2017. It is a compression and bolt fastening method, rather than a lead-based adapter connection method, and has excellent durability and robustness. Without soldering materials, it is hygienic to use as drinking water piping, and it is an expandable product that can be easily connected to an existing T-shaped piping system using a bolt fastening method.

Kwang Woon plans to begin full-fledged overseas marketing by participating in various international exhibitions, such as the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas and The Big 5 Dubai starting in 2024, upon completion of the development of the industrial water hammer arrestor. Kwang Woon Co., LTD (www.asakw.com/main) attended related exhibitions in the UAE and the United States in 2019 and 2020, and was awarded the '$1 million Export Tower'. Kwang Woon has continued to export to the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, and Australia through ODM or by their brand for multinational building materials companies.

"Our philosophy is to create quality products and grow based on consumer's trust," said the CEO of Kwang Woon Co., LTD, a Korean sprinkler and water hammer arrestors manufacturer. "We want to promote the excellence of our products to pioneer overseas markets and lead the domestic market." He expressed his ambition.

