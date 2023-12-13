FatBrain AI ($LZGI) Launches Partnership with Genius Group as Part of Company's Strong 2024 Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCMKTS: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for enterprise stars of tomorrow, announced an agreement to launch a comprehensive AI Education Ecosystem in partnership with Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group.

FatBrain AI is an AI-driven SAAS company (OTCMKTS: LZGI), co-founded by serial entrepreneur, Peter B. Ritz, and executive chaired by Michael T. Moe, founder of GSV and private investor in leading companies such as Meta, Twitter, Spotify, Coursera and Palantir.

FatBrain AI delivers peer intelligence and hierarchical insights to connect Government, Fortune 500 and Small and Midsize Enterprises with a variety of sector-specific SAAS solutions. The partnership signed between FatBrain AI and Genius Group and will enable the delivery of a full, end-to-end AI Education Ecosystem. The global launch of the AI Education Ecosystem in expected in early 2024. FatBrain AI will also be launching several other new products during the first half of 2024 targeted at specific industries.

The AI educational ecosystem will empower young students to learn personalized, future-focused skills. It will also enable companies and governments to improve competitiveness of employees by city, region and country, while sharing the relevant intelligence more rapidly.

"Earlier this year we reported sizeable TTM revenue growing by 130% Q/Q on average and confirmed our expanded commitment to deliver AI-based SAAS solutions to take full advantage of the AI Revolution," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "Our partnership with Genius Group enables us to accelerate our own timeline for future progress by delivering the training alongside the peer intelligence that our clients are demanding. We are extremely excited about the growth that this will bring in 2024 and beyond."

"We are working diligently to complete all financial filings with a plan to be fully current shortly. We are also working with the industry leaders to establish long term relationships that are beneficial to our shareholders," added Michael T. Moe, Executive Chair of FatBrain AI. "We are committed to delivering the financial metrics, customer growth, new product innovations and communication flow. We are confident you will see improvement in all these areas and are optimistic about our future. As we turn the page into 2024, we will continue to gain leadership in the AI industry."

On September 19th FatBrain AI announced a new strategic direction to take full advantage of the AI revolution by creating the first publicly traded AI Venture Operating Company in addition to its current AI business. While ongoing AI business with customers accelerates, this decision enhanced future opportunities to ride the trillion-dollar AI tidal wave.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCMKTS:LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed. Through its learning platform, GeniusU, the Genius Group has a member base of 5.4 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

