E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Signs New Property Cleaning Contracts with a Total Value of Over RMB 19 Million in the 4th Quarter of 2023

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, today announced that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company signed 27 new greening maintenance and community cleaning care contracts in Fujian Province, including "Fuzhou Longhu Tianxian Project", "Fuzhou Tianpu County Project", "Xiamen New One City Project", "Xiamen WoFeng Xinjing Project", and "Xiamen Jingcheng Original Project", with an aggregate amount of more than RMB19 million.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "eHome has a professional service team. Through years of accumulation, the company has formed distinctive features and significant advantages in personnel, mechanical equipment, technology and management experience. The newly signed project is a reflection of the company's comprehensive strength, as well as full trust and affirmation of the company's professional ability, service level and corporate strength, which is conducive to enhancing the company's comprehensive competitiveness in the market, and at the same time, it will also add to eHome's performance in 2023. Looking forward to 2024, the company will continue to uphold the service concept of 'solving each and every customer's problem with heart and soul', continuously improve its core competitiveness, complete the project services with high standards, high requirements, high quality and high efficiency, and actively expand other projects, ensure high quality services with firm confidence and sincere cooperation, and continuously improve customer satisfaction."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

