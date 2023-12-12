Gerard Daniel Worldwide Acquires Rhodius KMS

HANOVER, Pa., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerard Daniel Worldwide, a Graycliff Partners portfolio company providing wire mesh and filtration solutions across the globe, today announced the upcoming acquisition of the KMS division of Rhodius GmbH, a manufacturer of knitted wire mesh used in many industries including the growing Fuel Cell & Electrolyzer markets. This strategic acquisition helps Gerard Daniel to further establish its presence in the EU.

Dr. Martin Dunkel, the Managing Director of Rhodius KMS, will continue to manage the business: "I am delighted that Rhodius KMS, as part of Gerard Daniel Worldwide, will be able to pursue its growth potential in an even more targeted manner in the future and thus expand the Weissenburg site."

Jack Slinger, Gerard Daniel's chief executive officer states, "The addition of Rhodius KMS to the Gerard Daniel group of companies expands our manufacturing capabilities, global footprint, and engineering organizations. We are excited to help the Rhodius team expand their product distribution further into the North American market, while also working with the existing customer base to increase Rhodius' revenues within the core business. We will continue to serve our customers through the people they have built relationships with and trust," states Slinger, adding "there are no immediate plans to change brand strategies or locations."

About RHODIUS (KMS )

In the fields of knitted mesh & separation, industrial technology, and security systems, RHODIUS is considered a leading provider of filtration products and modules. A new, expanding sales area is seeing RHODIUS developing and producing modules and system solutions for the clean energy and industrial technology sectors. What historically began with wire products at one location has grown into a corporate group operating internationally.

About Gerard Daniel Worldwide, Inc

With over 70 years of experience in wire and wire cloth products, Gerard Daniel's sales teams and applications engineers collaborate with our customers to create solutions to their manufacturing and supply chain challenges. Being involved in a wide range of industries including aerospace, vehicles, clean energy, pharmaceutical, oil, gas, mining, and industrial applications. With deep supply chain resources and multiple locations in Europe, Canada and the US, Gerard Daniel is uniquely positioned to respond to your needs quickly.

