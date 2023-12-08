Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving all Individuals and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Wynn Resorts Securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF NEVADA
JOHN V. FERRIS and JOANN M. FERRIS,
Plaintiffs,
v.
WYNN RESORTS LIMITED, STEPHEN A.
Defendants.
Case No. 2:18-CV-00479-APG-DJA
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION
TO: All individuals and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wynn Resorts securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby.
Excluded from the Class are Defendants, the officers and directors of the Company at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.
YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.
This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada (the "Court"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. No claim form need be filed at this time.
This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court with respect to the merits of the claims or the defenses asserted in the Action. This Notice is merely to advise you of the pendency of this Action and of your rights therein.
If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action, and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class by March 7, 2024 in accordance with the directions set forth in the Notice, which is available at www.WynnSecuritiesLitigation.com or by writing the Notice Administrator at: Ferris, et al. v. Wynn Resorts, Limited et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91471, Seattle, WA 98111. Inquiries other than requests for notice may be made to Class Counsel:
Jeremy A. Lieberman
Murielle J. Steven Walsh
POMERANTZ LLP
600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor
New York, New York 10016
(212) 661-1100
For further questions, visit www.WynnSecuritiesLitigation.com.
PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
United States District Court
District of Nevada
