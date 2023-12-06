Rocket Science Health to Present Data Related to Its In-Development Targeted Intranasal Drug Device at Boston CNS Summit

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rocket Science Health today revealed further details about its development of a novel patented Olfactory Delivery Device Platform at the 5th CNS Drug Delivery Summit in Boston, December 5-7, signalling the company's readiness to identify candidates for potential drug-device combinations and for next-stage development.

The device is designed to use fluidics to deposit a targeted drug dose directly into the olfactory clefts, where the potential exists for drugs to cross the blood brain barrier into the brain in a non-invasive way. Currently, about 95 per cent of small molecule and nearly all large molecule drug therapies approved by the FDA cannot cross the blood brain barrier.

Neurological disorders are the leading cause of disability and the second-leading cause of death worldwide. A breakthrough in delivery of drugs to the brain would be significant for the treatment of many central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Rocket Science Health also announced the appointments of two seasoned experts to support the growing company: Sohier Hall, as President; and Dr. Jacob Hooker, as Chief Science Advisor.

Sohier Hall is an accomplished technology and social enterprise entrepreneur with a track record of growing organizations through leadership, team-building and strategic execution of what matters most. As a co-founder, and former President/CEO of Luum, an enterprise commuter management platform aimed at helping organizations incentivize behaviour change through more sustainable transportation options, he brings significant operating leadership and technology expertise to Rocket Science Health. Prior to joining Luum, Sohier was an executive at Microsoft, leading well-known marketing and digital engagement strategies, and providing business and operating oversight over a period of 10 years.

Dr. Jacob Hooker is an award-winning chemist, Lurie Family Professor of Radiology in the Field of Autism Research at Harvard Medical School , and a Phyllis and Jerome Lyle Rappaport Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Research Scholar. He is also the Scientific Director of the Lurie Center for Autism and leads several other research efforts at MGH, always with a view to advancing translational science to achieve innovative, impactful patient care. Dr. Hooker's research aims to deepen the understanding of the human brain through molecular imaging agents. Dr. Hooker holds a BSc in Chemistry from North Carolina State University and a PhD in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley .

"We couldn't be more excited about our growing team, and the upcoming opportunity to share our device plans and preliminary data with some of the top scientists, drug developers and CNS drug delivery experts in the country," said Sohier Hall, President, Rocket Science Health. "Our ultimate goal is to forge partnerships with companies that can help advance drug-device combinations to achieve clinical impact across a range of CNS disorders."

Rocket Science Health, founded by business leader Kenneth Irving, is a private, B.C.-based healthcare technology company that is revolutionising direct to brain drug delivery. For more information, visit https://rocketscience.health/

