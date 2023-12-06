New Research in the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

WHITEHALL, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine (UCF COM) in Orlando, Florida completed research that is very promising in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. They had attended a Parkinson's disease (PD) patient for a non-healing wound who reported a decrease in his hand tremor and freezing of gait when his wound was exposed to a ceramic far-field infrared (cFIR) blanket. The UCF researchers had previously published a study demonstrating that they could increase wound healing using this treatment.

Dr. Frederick R. Carrick and Dr. Kiminobu Sugaya (PRNewswire)

Parkinson's disease is the most frequent motor disorder and the second most frequent neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The tremor, rigidity, and slowness of movement associated with Parkinson's disease affect up to 10 million people throughout the world. Although there are drugs that are used in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, they provide only temporary relief of the problems of movement and tremors that PD patients suffer from.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Frederick R. Carrick, Professor of Neurology at UCF COM, stated that his team used Transgenic Mice that simulate Parkinson's disease in humans. The team found that the Parkinson's mice that were treated with the ceramics had much better control of their balance and movement. Excitingly, even normal healthy mice that were treated with the ceramics improved their balance and movement. Dr. Carrick stated that the most amazing part of their investigation was that the treatment increased the number of brain cells in the areas of the brain associated with Parkinson's disease. They also were able to increase the number of brain cells in normal healthy mice.

Dr. Kiminobu Sugaya, Professor of Medicine at UCF COM and Head of the Neuroscience Division at the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, is excited about their findings. Dr. Sugaya stated that one of the benefits of using the Gladiator ceramic blanket is that it can be used anywhere without the need for a power supply and without the side effects that are commonly found when injecting chemicals or drugs. He is looking forward to using the cFIR in the treatment of other diseases of the nervous system.

The (cFIR) blanket was developed by Gladiator Therapeutics, located in Whitehall, PA. The UCF research team is conducting ongoing research on the use of the Gladiator ceramic blanket in animal models of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury, and heart failure. They have recently developed a new Alzheimer's therapy combining drugs affecting stem cells that increase the development of brain cells and improve brain function. They are also the first to transplant stem cells isolated from the human brain to aged rats where they showed increased development of new brain cells and improvement of cognition. Besides their research using the cFIR blanket, they are also working on developing a new treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (a type of brain cancer) using gene therapy with a unique delivery system.

Please click here to view a copy of the publication of their findings.

For more information, visit www.gladiatortherapeutics.com.

About Gladiator Therapeutics

Gladiator Therapeutics is an FDA-registered medical device research and manufacturing company utilizing patented non-powered specific far infrared technology. Their corporate office is in Whitehall, PA. The company is dedicated to offering new devices for medical conditions with few treatment options, that can benefit from the cellular regeneration properties of our patented technology..

Contact:

Kim Nahf

Gladiator Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Gladiator Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gladiator Therapeutics