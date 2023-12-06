Acacia Outdoor Launches Portable Power Products in Time for the Holidays

Charge Anywhere with New Compact Multi-Port Power Stations and Solar Panel

SOUTH BAY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Outdoor, the Northern California-based maker of camping products and accessories that bring the comfort, luxury and convenience of home into the outdoors, has released its first series of portable power products. The 330W Power Station (MSRP: $269.99, now on sale for $221.99), 100W Compact Power Station (MSRP: $99.99, now on sale for $80), and 120W Solar Panel (MSRP: $263.93, on sale for $245) deliver reliable, durable and versatile power to ensure, mobile phones, GPS units, cameras, headlamps, laptops and CPAPs stay charged in campgrounds and off-grid environments.

The 330W Power Station has enough capacity to keep electronic devices charged for days. It's built with an automotive grade battery that lasts more than 10 years yet weighs only 6.85 pounds. Its smaller size takes up minimal space and it has a splash and dustproof design ideal for gritty and wet conditions. The station recharges up to 80% in two hours when plugged into an AC wall adapter or vehicle. Up to 8 devices may be charged at a time through 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, 1 DC port, 1 vehicle socket port and 2 3-pole sockets.

Charging capacity:

24-mobile phone charges

6-plus laptop charges

2-plus drone charges

6-plus-hour mini fridge charge

15-plus-hour CPAP charge

The 100W Power Station is a portable and compact power source that weighs under 2 lbs. Six ports (USB-C, USB-A, DC and AC) enable charging of multiple devices simultaneously. The automotive-grade battery recharges in under 1.5 hours and is compliant for carrying on airplanes. An emergency light on the side has three brightness options, including an LED flashlight and SOS mode.

Charging capacity:

7-plus mobile phone charges

2-plus laptop charges

1 drone charge

2-plus-hour minifridge charge

The Acacia 120W Portable Foldable Solar Panel ($258.00) provides unlimited green energy whenever needed with a universal connection for charging power stations and devices. With an industry-leading 23% conversion rate, the Acacia solar panel harnesses the power of sunlight swiftly and consistently. The panels feature A+ monocrystalline silicon PV cells with a service life of more than 25 years. A semi-flexible design enhances durability and reduces the risk of panel breakage. The solar panel seamlessly pairs with most power stations from 300W to 1500W, providing reliable, eco-friendly power for outdoor adventures and unforeseen outages. Weighing 9 lbs., the carry-friendly panel measures 22 x 18 inches when folded.

Acacia Outdoor launched its initial product, the Space Acacia tent with inflatable floor, in 2023 through a successful Indiegogo campaign that generated more than $1 million. Portable power is the next logical step for the fast growth brand that aspires to bring the luxuries of home to the outdoors. The sub-$100 100W Green Pulse Power Station is an essential power solution for everyone just in time for the holidays. All Acacia products are available for purchase through TheAcacia.com or Acacia's Amazon Store.

