LiftMaster Introduces New Smart Video Intercom Bringing Complete Access and Luxury to Large Multifamily Properties

New LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom Addresses the Needs of Large Gated Communities and Multifamily Properties

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, has expanded its line of award-winning Smart Video Intercoms to make access for large communities and multifamily properties more reliable and convenient. Powered by myQ, LiftMaster's all-new Smart Video Intercom – L is a modern luxury amenity offering a reliable and complete access solution that allows property managers and residents to manage and monitor guest access remotely while enhancing the security of the property with video-enabled access controls.

The new LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom – L features an updated, modern design, and has increased processing power that gives property managers the capability to control over 8 different access points. (PRNewswire)

"LiftMaster has been on a journey of innovation the past three years, introducing a scalable line of Smart Video Access Systems that meet the unique needs of gated communities and multifamily properties of any size," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "With our latest Smart Video Intercom we are able to provide large, gated communities and multifamily properties with the complete access and convenience they expect while maintaining security and offering the modern aesthetic residents desire."

The newest Smart Video Intercom features an updated, modern design, and has increased processing power that gives property managers the capability to control over 8 different access points. Access points can be monitored from one dashboard via the myQ Community cloud-based platform, eliminating the hassle of having to wire and manage individual devices.

Powered by myQ® technology, LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms are smart devices with high-definition color touch displays that feature wide-angle camera views. This stand-out smart amenity empowers property managers and residents to open doors and gates, and to manage guest access remotely while enhancing the security of the building with video features. Through the myQ Community web portal, property managers have access to 24/7 monitoring capabilities and real-time activity alerts allowing them to conveniently manage and control entrances across several buildings within a portfolio from a single dashboard. The addition of advanced on-board diagnostics make scheduled maintenance a breeze and ensure quick and easy repairs when there is a problem.

By using myQ® Mobile Credentials with the Smart Video Intercom, physical keys and fobs can be replaced simplifying credential management for property managers. Residents can use the award-winning myQ Community app to enter the front door, gym, mail room, elevator, and more, creating a frictionless self-access experience that features two keyless ways to access the property including a, "press to unlock" feature and using a passcode to unlock.

Residents can also share Guest Passes allowing visitors to get in the building. These access privileges can be customized in the app so residents can set different access privileges for one-time or frequent guests and for specific periods of time. The myQ Community app also works with Siri Voice Control, Apple Watch and Apple Airpods, allowing residents to access the front door handsfree with a simple voice command.

The new Smart Video Intercom works with LiftMaster's full line of access control products and a lineup of feature-rich options providing access control system solutions to meet the needs of any property. For more information on Liftmaster Smart Video Intercoms go to https://www.myq.com/community/products/smart-video-intercom

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

Powered by myQ, LiftMaster’s all-new Smart Video Intercom – L is a modern luxury amenity offering a reliable and complete access solution that allows property managers and residents to manage and monitor guest access remotely while enhancing the security of the property with video-enabled access controls. (PRNewswire)

myQ Auto (PRNewsfoto/Chamberlain Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiftMaster