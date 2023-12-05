Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023.
"This quarter, we were impacted by a footwear market that contracted for the first time since COVID coupled with unseasonably warm weather, which significantly reduced customer demand for shoes and pressured our heavily seasonal assortment," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We saw improved performance in casual and clearance categories this quarter, but this was not enough to offset the broader lack of demand. While macro pressures notably impacted our business, we clearly recognize the need to operate with even greater speed and increase the level of innovation, newness, and fashion into our assortments, returning to our roots as a merchant organization and a fashion footwear retailer."
Howe continued, "As we look ahead, we do not anticipate pressures alleviating in the near-term, and we will continue to adjust accordingly. Our team is already executing several initiatives to address areas for improvement within our business. Ongoing refreshment of our assortment, including new specialty sizes, and new marketing initiatives are two ways we are actively reinforcing our business as the best in shoes. We have also made some difficult decisions regarding leadership across our organization and believe that we are making progress in positioning our business well for the long-term while continuing to generate strong cash flow and ample liquidity."
Third Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2022)
- Net sales decreased 9.1% to $786.3 million.
- Total comparable sales decreased by 9.3%.
- Gross profit decreased to $256.4 million versus $285.8 million last year, and gross margin was 32.6% compared to 33.0% for the same period last year.
- Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.1 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.17, including net after-tax charges of $0.07 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to restructuring, integration, and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition costs as well as valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets.
- Adjusted net income was $14.8 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.24.
Liquidity
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $54.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to $62.5 million at the end of the same period last year, with $213.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and $85.0 million available for borrowings under our new senior secured term loan credit agreement ("Term Loan"). On October 31, 2023, we borrowed an additional $25.0 million under the Term Loan with any remaining borrowings to be taken by January 31, 2024. Debt totaled $375.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to $415.5 million at the end of the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $202.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to $37.9 million during the same period last year.
- The Company ended the third quarter with inventories of $601.5 million compared to $681.8 million at the end of the same period last year.
Return to Shareholders
- During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate 7.6 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $79.7 million, including transaction costs and excise tax. As of October 28, 2023, $87.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.
- A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.
Store Openings and Closings
During the third quarter of 2023, we opened one store in the U.S. and six stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 499 U.S. stores and 144 Canadian stores as of October 28, 2023.
Updated 2023 Financial Outlook
The Company is reaffirming the following guidance for the full year 2023:
Metric
Previous Guidance
Current Guidance
Net Sales:
Designer Brands net sales growth, excluding Keds
Down mid- to high-single digits
Down high-single digits
Incremental net sales from Keds acquisition
$75.0 million to $85.0 million
$60.0 million to $70.0 million
Diluted EPS:
Designer Brands, excluding Keds
$1.20 - $1.50
$0.40 - $0.70
Contribution from Keds acquisition
~$0.00
~$0.00
Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Keds, Lucky Brand, Crown Vintage, Vince Camuto, Topo Athletic, Jessica Simpson, Le Tigre and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 640 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating approximately nine million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Net Sales
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 631,610
78.8 %
$ 706,391
78.8 %
$ (74,781)
(10.6) %
Canada Retail
75,610
9.5 %
82,289
9.2 %
(6,679)
(8.1) %
Brand Portfolio
94,057
11.7 %
107,458
12.0 %
(13,401)
(12.5) %
Total segment net sales
801,277
100.0 %
896,138
100.0 %
(94,861)
(10.6) %
Elimination of
(14,948)
(31,118)
16,170
(52.0) %
Consolidated net sales
$ 786,329
$ 865,020
$ (78,691)
(9.1) %
Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 1,903,038
80.2 %
$ 2,143,199
81.5 %
$ (240,161)
(11.2) %
Canada Retail
199,831
8.4 %
216,888
8.2 %
(17,057)
(7.9) %
Brand Portfolio
271,257
11.4 %
271,265
10.3 %
(8)
— %
Total segment net sales
2,374,126
100.0 %
2,631,352
100.0 %
(257,226)
(9.8) %
Elimination of
(53,498)
(76,470)
22,972
(30.0) %
Consolidated net sales
$ 2,320,628
$ 2,554,882
$ (234,254)
(9.2) %
Net Sales by Brand Categories
(in thousands)
U.S. Retail
Canada
Brand
Eliminations
Consolidated
Three months ended October 28, 2023
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 123,973
$ —
$ 17,204
$ —
$ 141,177
External customer wholesale, commission
—
—
61,905
—
61,905
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
14,948
(14,948)
—
Total Owned Brands
123,973
—
94,057
(14,948)
203,082
National brands
507,637
—
—
—
507,637
Canada Retail(2)
—
75,610
—
—
75,610
Total net sales
$ 631,610
$ 75,610
$ 94,057
$ (14,948)
$ 786,329
Three months ended October 29, 2022
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 153,311
$ —
$ 9,810
$ —
$ 163,121
External customer wholesale, commission
—
—
66,530
—
66,530
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
31,118
(31,118)
—
Total Owned Brands
153,311
—
107,458
(31,118)
229,651
National brands
553,080
—
—
—
553,080
Canada Retail(2)
—
82,289
—
—
82,289
Total net sales
$ 706,391
$ 82,289
$ 107,458
$ (31,118)
$ 865,020
Nine months ended October 28, 2023
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 362,931
$ —
$ 43,604
$ —
$ 406,535
External customer wholesale, commission
—
—
174,155
—
174,155
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
53,498
(53,498)
—
Total Owned Brands
362,931
—
271,257
(53,498)
580,690
National brands
1,540,107
—
—
—
1,540,107
Canada Retail(2)
—
199,831
—
—
199,831
Total net sales
$ 1,903,038
$ 199,831
$ 271,257
$ (53,498)
$ 2,320,628
Nine months ended October 29, 2022
Owned Brands:(1)
Direct-to-consumer
$ 440,343
$ —
$ 24,130
$ —
$ 464,473
External customer wholesale, commission
—
—
170,665
—
170,665
Intersegment wholesale and commission income
—
—
76,470
(76,470)
—
Total Owned Brands
440,343
—
271,265
(76,470)
635,138
National brands
1,702,856
—
—
—
1,702,856
Canada Retail(2)
—
216,888
—
—
216,888
Total net sales
$ 2,143,199
$ 216,888
$ 271,265
$ (76,470)
$ 2,554,882
(1)
"Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, sales of the Keds brand are included in Owned Brands as a result of our acquisition of Keds. Sales of the Keds brand in periods prior to the first quarter of 2023 are not restated, as this brand was considered a national brand during those periods.
(2)
We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.
Comparable Sales
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Change in comparable sales:
U.S. Retail segment
(9.8) %
1.1 %
(10.2) %
5.5 %
Canada Retail segment
(7.7) %
18.8 %
(4.8) %
33.5 %
Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-
7.0 %
27.0 %
6.0 %
29.6 %
Total
(9.3) %
3.0 %
(9.5) %
7.8 %
Store Count
(square footage in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Number of
Square
Number of
Square
U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores
499
9,966
504
10,188
Canada Retail segment:
The Shoe Company stores
119
622
113
596
DSW stores
25
496
25
496
144
1,118
138
1,092
Total number of stores
643
11,084
642
11,280
Gross Profit
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 200,268
31.7 %
$ 232,058
32.9 %
$ (31,790)
(13.7) %
(120)
Canada Retail
26,606
35.2 %
31,298
38.0 %
(4,692)
(15.0) %
(280)
Brand Portfolio
28,654
30.5 %
23,839
22.2 %
4,815
20.2 %
830
Total segment gross profit
255,528
31.9 %
287,195
32.0 %
(31,667)
(11.0) %
(10)
Net recognition (elimination) of
878
(1,376)
2,254
Consolidated gross profit
$ 256,406
32.6 %
$ 285,819
33.0 %
$ (29,413)
(10.3) %
(40)
Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 622,850
32.7 %
$ 716,268
33.4 %
$ (93,418)
(13.0) %
(70)
Canada Retail
67,591
33.8 %
81,145
37.4 %
(13,554)
(16.7) %
(360)
Brand Portfolio
75,037
27.7 %
59,975
22.1 %
15,062
25.1 %
560
Total segment gross profit
765,478
32.2 %
857,388
32.6 %
(91,910)
(10.7) %
(40)
Net recognition (elimination) of
2,054
(154)
2,208
Consolidated gross profit
$ 767,532
33.1 %
$ 857,234
33.6 %
$ (89,702)
(10.5) %
(50)
Intersegment Eliminations
Three months ended
(in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:
Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (14,948)
$ (31,118)
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
9,857
21,426
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
5,969
8,316
$ 878
$ (1,376)
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:
Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (53,498)
$ (76,470)
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
38,134
52,149
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
17,418
24,167
$ 2,054
$ (154)
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 28,
October 29,
October 28,
October 29,
Net sales
$ 786,329
$ 865,020
$ 2,320,628
$ 2,554,882
Cost of sales
(529,923)
(579,201)
(1,553,096)
(1,697,648)
Gross profit
256,406
285,819
767,532
857,234
Operating expenses
(230,788)
(222,232)
(665,437)
(674,348)
Income from equity investments
2,503
2,290
6,972
6,670
Impairment charges
—
(1,349)
(649)
(4,237)
Operating profit
28,121
64,528
108,418
185,319
Interest expense, net
(8,767)
(4,826)
(22,296)
(10,530)
Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance
—
—
—
(12,862)
Non-operating income (expense), net
(162)
(152)
83
(109)
Income before income taxes
19,192
59,550
86,205
161,818
Income tax provision
(8,987)
(14,379)
(27,372)
(44,252)
Net income
10,205
45,171
58,833
117,566
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(64)
—
(73)
—
Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ 10,141
$ 45,171
$ 58,760
$ 117,566
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands
$ 0.17
$ 0.65
$ 0.90
$ 1.60
Weighted average diluted shares
61,405
69,140
65,292
73,287
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
October 28, 2023
January 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 54,638
$ 58,766
$ 62,507
Receivables, net
106,916
77,763
228,746
Inventories
601,470
605,652
681,843
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
36,785
47,750
53,950
Total current assets
799,809
789,931
1,027,046
Property and equipment, net
224,638
235,430
233,515
Operating lease assets
742,384
700,373
691,032
Goodwill
123,759
97,115
93,655
Intangible assets, net
83,032
31,866
19,273
Deferred tax assets
47,199
48,285
—
Equity investments
62,239
63,820
64,246
Other assets
49,518
42,798
42,611
Total assets
$ 2,132,578
$ 2,009,618
$ 2,171,378
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 310,113
$ 255,364
$ 315,996
Accrued expenses
183,383
190,676
213,905
Current maturities of long-term debt
2,500
—
—
Current operating lease liabilities
182,259
190,086
187,619
Total current liabilities
678,255
636,126
717,520
Long-term debt
372,965
281,035
415,467
Non-current operating lease liabilities
669,494
631,412
628,820
Other non-current liabilities
21,072
24,989
26,059
Total liabilities
1,741,786
1,573,562
1,787,866
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
3,208
3,155
—
Total shareholders' equity
387,584
432,901
383,512
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and
$ 2,132,578
$ 2,009,618
$ 2,171,378
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
October 28, 2023
October 29, 2022
Operating expenses
$ (230,788)
$ (222,232)
$ (665,437)
$ (674,348)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
1,029
—
3,983
—
Restructuring and integration costs
2,252
850
5,190
2,456
Acquisition-related costs
—
400
1,597
400
Total non-GAAP adjustments
3,281
1,250
10,770
2,856
Adjusted operating expenses
$ (227,507)
$ (220,982)
$ (654,667)
$ (671,492)
Operating profit
$ 28,121
$ 64,528
$ 108,418
$ 185,319
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
1,029
—
3,983
—
Restructuring and integration costs
2,252
850
5,190
2,456
Acquisition-related costs
—
400
1,597
400
Impairment charges
—
1,349
649
4,237
Total non-GAAP adjustments
3,281
2,599
11,419
7,093
Adjusted operating profit
$ 31,402
$ 67,127
$ 119,837
$ 192,412
Net income attributable to Designer Brands
$ 10,141
$ 45,171
$ 58,760
$ 117,566
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
1,029
—
3,983
—
Restructuring and integration costs
2,252
850
5,190
2,456
Acquisition-related costs
—
400
1,597
400
Impairment charges
—
1,349
649
4,237
Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-
—
—
—
12,862
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
162
152
(83)
109
Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect
3,443
2,751
11,336
20,064
Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments
(853)
(711)
(2,885)
(5,085)
Discrete and permanent tax on non-
907
—
2,804
—
Valuation allowance change on deferred tax
1,109
(1,070)
(1,615)
(3,565)
Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax
4,606
970
9,640
11,414
Net income attributable to redeemable
64
—
73
—
Adjusted net income
$ 14,811
$ 46,141
$ 68,473
$ 128,980
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.17
$ 0.65
$ 0.90
$ 1.60
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.67
$ 1.05
$ 1.76
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (7) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.
Comparable Sales Performance Metric
We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site for the Vince Camuto brand. The e-commerce sales for Topo, Keds, and Hush Puppies will be added to the comparable base for the Brand Portfolio segment beginning with the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024, and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.
