Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mammogen to Showcase New Data at SABCS 2023 Demonstrating Clinical Efficacy of Its genTRU-breast™ qPCR Blood Test in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

Groundbreaking data unveiled in San Antonio: CLIA validated genTRU-breast assay achieves >99% sensitivity in stage I breast cancer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammogen, a pioneering leader in women's health and a subsidiary of early detection parent company, IVBH, is set to present groundbreaking clinical data at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The poster, titled "Development of a plasma-based real-time qPCR gene expression assay for targeted screening and diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer," showcases the strength and innovation of Mammogen's proprietary genTRU-breast clinical assay.

(PRNewsfoto/Mammogen)
(PRNewsfoto/Mammogen)(PRNewswire)
"The statistically significant >99% sensitivity and 89% specificity in stage I breast cancer, achieved during CLIA validation of our novel real-time qPCR assay, reinforces Mammogen's position as a leader in accurate, affordable, scalable, and socially responsible diagnostics in women's health." —Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen

Poster Session Details:

Presentation ID: PO1-28-06
Abstract Title: Development of a plasma-based real-time qPCR gene expression assay for targeted screening and diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer.
Session: Poster Session 1
Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

This presentation follows Mammogen's successful CLIA validation of the genTRU-breast assay, announced last month, a landmark achievement for the company and a transformative milestone in early-stage breast cancer detection.

Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen, commented, "This data is a testament to our commitment to unlocking the quality-of-life preservation that exists in the earliest stages of breast cancer. The statistically significant >99% sensitivity and 89% specificity in stage I breast cancer, achieved during CLIA validation of our novel real-time qPCR assay, reinforces Mammogen's position as a leader in accurate, affordable, scalable, and socially responsible diagnostics in women's health."

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a female-led precision diagnostics company dedicated to radically improving the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect some, mostly or only women. Our flagship liquid detection program, genTRU-breast, is a CLIA validated PCR-based gene expression blood test designed to detect breast cancer in the earliest stages. The genTRU-breast assay is anticipated to launch commercially as a laboratory developed test (LDT) in 2H 2024. For more information, visit mammogen.bio.

About IVBH

IVBH is the world's first disease-agnostic AI-powered early detection platform, creating first-in-class blood tests that detect the body's response to disease in the earliest stages. With a mission to unlock the quality-of-life preservation at stage zero, IVBH provides highly accurate, affordable, and accessible diagnostic solutions for all of humanity. For more information, visit ivbh.studio.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@mammogen.bio

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammogen-to-showcase-new-data-at-sabcs-2023-demonstrating-clinical-efficacy-of-its-gentru-breast-qpcr-blood-test-in-early-stage-breast-cancer-302002707.html

SOURCE Mammogen

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.