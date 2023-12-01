Dutchess County, NY dubbed 'heart' of semiconductor industry on heels of onsemi's $1.3 billion investment

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchess County is playing a pivotal role in New York's emergence as one of the leading states in semiconductor production, thanks to a series of major investments from industry giants. The County's commitment to fostering technological innovation and workforce development recently prompted site selection publication Business Facilities to name the region the 'heart' of the burgeoning semiconductor industry.

Think Dutchess Alliance for Business (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, global semiconductor solutions provider onsemi announced plans to invest $1.3 billion into its East Fishkill site, making it the company's largest and most advanced facility. Additionally, the intersection of strategic initiatives and national recognition, including the CHIPS Act, a historic $20 billion investment by IBM and notable visits by President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, is further propelling Dutchess County to the forefront of semiconductor research and manufacturing.

During his visit to IBM's Poughkeepsie facility, President Biden praised the company's commitment to taking American manufacturing into the future. He highlighted the substantial investment, emphasizing its role in strengthening semiconductor chip manufacturing and driving advancements in mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing over the next decade.

To ensure that companies like IBM and onsemi have the skilled talent they need to accompany these historic investments, Dutchess County has made on-the-job training and accessible workforce development a top priority. Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona's visit to the new, state-of-the-art Mechatronics Lab at Dutchess Community College reinforced the federal government's support for educational initiatives that align with the needs of a rapidly evolving technology landscape. A $3 million investment, this lab is the first of its kind in the mid-Hudson region and a vital component in Dutchess County's trajectory as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

"The Mechatronics Lab is a result of the collaborative spirit that drives Dutchess County's business community and our dedication to developing a skilled workforce," said Sarah Lee, CEO of Think Dutchess Alliance for Business. "As global industry leaders like onsemi, IBM and AMD continue to grow their businesses here, we're building a deep talent bench that will drive innovation and economic growth in the region."

As Dutchess County continues to build on its momentum in the semiconductor industry, the collaborative efforts of public and private stakeholders are driving economic growth and positioning the region as a leader in advanced manufacturing and technology.

For more information on the growth of Dutchess County's semiconductor industry, visit thinkdutchess.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Think Dutchess Alliance For Business