Squaregles Building Systems Makes Debut at Art Basel in Miami

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squaregles, the next-level building toy that combines multiple play patterns and child interests in every magnetic connection, is partnering with the leading Miami magnet art schools in celebration of the renowned 2023 Art Basel fair in Miami, Florida. On December 5, 2024, the highly regarded Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH) and New World School of the Arts (NWSA) will launch the December exhibitions and create one-of-a-kind, three-dimensional sculptures using Squaregles magnetic frames, panels, Oggs characters and other materials for an immersive installation as part of the MAKING MIAMI exhibition in Miami's Design District. The public can experience and interact with the installation throughout December.

"It is an honor for DASH and NWSA to celebrate the pivotal role they have historically played in shaping the Miami art community. Many talented artists started at these art schools, and it is a badge of pride that we can highlight each school and the roads they have paved to make the Miami art community thrive with such diversity and beauty," says Teacher and Art Department Chair of DASH, Hans Evers.

The students' installation will be part of the exhibition's Sculpture Garden featuring artwork by DASH and NWSA alums Daniel Arsham and Naomi Fisher. The immersive experience designed by the students will include a geodesic dome, coral reef, and other fantastical sculptures made of Squaregles systems. At the center will be a life size Bead Maze where visitors can create Beads from Squaregles pieces and send them off through the maze. Both schools will showcase their incredible talent while also emphasizing the fellowship each school has in nurturing and supporting every child's innate creative mind, through interactive experiences at the heart of each structure. STEAM-accredited Squaregles is a perfect medium for Art Basel encouraging children, regardless of age or ability, to explore their creativity. Patrons will have the chance to become artists themselves and sit at tables inside the custom structure to explore building with Squaregles patented magnetic frames and pop-in panels, drawing on the brand's paperboard to graffiti their work, and create colorful builds themselves.

"At the heart of Squaregles, artistry and beauty emerge when children create elaborate worlds from their own imagination by piecing together each magnetic frame," says Noah Ornstein, co-founder of Squaregles. "I can't think of a better partnership than with DASH and NWSA to honor and celebrate this creative process every child experiences while playing with Squaregles, and the opportunity to introduce this collaborative and inclusive artwork to new audiences."

The private opening of the Squaregles installations will occur on December 5th from 6 to 11 pm ET and will be open to the public December 6th to December 26th. Squaregles is also offering a 15% discount to holiday shoppers- using code MAKINGMIAMI through the end of December.

