SPOC Automation Welcomes Dan Landers to the Team

SPOC Automation announces new hire, Dan Landers, who will join the team as Director of Engineering.

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Landers has joined the SPOC team as our new Director of Engineering. Dan comes to SPOC from ABB in Atlanta and has extensive experience in global product development.

Our culture at SPOC is built on innovation, and Dan has a long history of leading and working with teams on product development, research and development, culture and collaboration, and servant leadership.

"Our goal is to always focus on innovation while lifting up our company and those we serve," says Robert L. Mason, CEO of SPOC. "Dan has a proven track record of doing that with a global development team at ABB and as a key contributor on core teams evaluating new, innovative products."

As Director of Engineering, Dan will develop business plans, including creating and maintaining plans for new product development, product line extensions, and product cost reduction. He will be a member of SPOC's strategic leadership team, involved with logic, electrical design, mechanical, and order engineering, and he will also oversee and coordinate the daily operations of our highly skilled engineering staff, while ensuring that SPOC meets its goals and objectives.

Dan previously led ABB's global team in developing products for the HVAC controls industry. This involved a collaborative approach working with product management, technical services, documentation, procurement, operations, and accounting to ensure proper product delivery.

As SPOC drives change through innovation, the goal is to integrate renewables to create easier-to-implement hybrid power systems for customers' operations. Dan's experience introducing new, innovative products that save energy through device- and cloud-based algorithms will allow him to help move SPOC further toward its goals.

"Embedded in SPOC's DNA is a commitment to service-driven leadership within our Lift Up culture. We foster an environment where empowerment is not just encouraged but celebrated – a cornerstone allowing every team member to thrive," states Landers. "As we envision the future of energy, our path at SPOC is illuminated by our commitment to the Lift Up culture. We lead the way in the industry with innovation, ingenuity, and impact. Our products don't just reflect technological expertise; they embody the holistic synergy cultivated in our uplifting culture."

Dan has additional experience in streamlining business processes and product testing to move products to market faster and with higher quality; working with development teams to add features and functionality to existing engineering tools; identifying best paths and methods for new technologies; and engaging with sales staff and customers to organize and prioritize customer needs.

"As Director of Engineering, Dan makes our team stronger; he has experience with organizational planning of new products. In his previous organization, his team successfully delivered more than 100 new models to the U.S. market in a short period of time," says Mason.

Dan attended LeTourneau University and received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

About SPOC

SPOC is a family of innovative companies reshaping how the world produces and uses energy. SPOC uses deep expertise in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies, and a culture that fosters innovative thinking at all levels of the company, to push back the boundaries of "what's possible." SPOC Automation solves unique, intractable customer problems in the upstream and midstream segments of the oil and gas industry, with more than 75,000 drives installed in some of the harshest environments possible. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies integrates multiple power technologies to create smart-grid systems in the mobile power, marine, and critical power industries.

To learn more about SPOC, visit: https://spocautomation.com/

