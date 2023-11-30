James Smith named president of PowerSecure

ATLANTA , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary and national leader in microgrid solutions, today announced that James (Jim) Smith, currently the company's chief operating officer, has been named president, leading the executive team and reporting to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cummiskey.

Prior to his current role overseeing the company's fast-growing microgrid business and its fleet of 2 gigawatts of installed systems, Smith served as president of energy efficiency services at PowerSecure from 2013 to 2018. In this role, he was responsible for delivering best-in-class solutions in lighting, controls, water conservation, building envelope, mechanical/electrical upgrades and renewable energy to reduce energy costs, improve operations and provide the best life cycle cost.

Smith previously served as executive vice president and group president of Lime Energy, a national provider of clean energy solutions from 2004 to 2012. From 1998 to 2004, he served as director, engineering and operations for Ameresco Inc., an independent provider of comprehensive energy services. Prior to that, Smith also worked for Duke Solutions, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, and Burlington Industries.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University as well as numerous licenses and certifications in construction, engineering, project management and safety.

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is the nation's leading distributed energy innovation company. The company's team of experts has developed, installed, managed and serviced more than two gigawatts of microgrid capacity over the past 20 years, and implemented over $800 million of energy efficiency upgrades. The company employs a full-facility, lifecycle approach through production and management, delivering clean and resilient energy to customers at the best possible value. By combining product innovation capabilities with a 360 integrated processes, PowerSecure offers innovative customer solutions backed by an unmatched level of expertise, quality and service.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com .

