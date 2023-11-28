Kiddie Academy® celebrates Giving Tuesday nationwide

National child care provider collects over 6,000 nonperishables benefitting local food pantries in communities large and small

ABINGDON, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized brand of comprehensive educational child care programs, is celebrating Giving Tuesday by collecting over 6,000 nonperishable food items throughout November at its 325 Academy locations across the country. Many drives are still ongoing with hundreds more items being collected.

"Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials® Curriculum focuses on gratitude in November, and our students and families embrace the season of giving with numerous charitable initiatives," said Maria Dontas, director of corporate social responsibility. "We're grateful for their generosity and commitment to supporting their local communities."

In addition to food drives, Kiddie Academy's Toys for Tots campaign begins in December with thousands of gifts projected to be collected on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Last year, Academies donated over 900 gifts to Toys for Tots chapters across America. Many Academies work with other local organizations, including Family Promise, to donate gifts to children during the holiday season.

Kiddie Academy's ongoing partnership with Family Promise continues to grow in many ways. Most recently, just over a dozen Academies raised $5,000 for Night Without a Bed in October and November. The year-round fundraiser invites Academies to host events to raise awareness of family homelessness and raise critical funds. Academies continue to host events each month. Kiddie Academy raised over $2,500 for Family Promise during Play Day for a Cause in June and assembled over 300 backpacks at its national conference in Orlando this past July and donated them to the local Family Promise affiliate.

Kiddie Academy will make a $20,000 donation to Family Promise in December, bringing its total contribution to nearly $30,000 in 2023 and nearly $125,000 since the inception of its partnership in 2019. The funds will help support local affiliate locations working with families that are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in communities across the country, in addition to supporting case manager training, advocacy efforts and resource development for affiliates.

