Jewish General Hospital Becomes First in Quebec to Adopt MOLLI Surgical's Breast Cancer Technology

A first in Quebec to embrace benefits of wire-free, radiation-free technology to elevate the patient experience and improve the delivery of care

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), a leader in the treatment and care of breast cancer, is now the first hospital in Quebec to adopt MOLLI Surgical's portable, wire-free, and radiation-free technology for localizing lesions for breast cancer surgery.

Thanks to support from a donor through the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, the JGH has purchased MOLLI Surgical's made-in-Canada, MOLLI 2® System.

The MOLLI® System is an innovative technology that allows radiologists to mark cancerous lesions with the MOLLI Marker®, a localization device roughly the size of a sesame seed. Surgeons then use the MOLLI Wand® and MOLLI Tablet® to locate the lesion marked in radiology reliably, eliminating the need for wire-guided localization.

Earlier this year, MOLLI 2® was launched and added a market-leading innovation — true 3D guidance — which lets surgeons know with confidence where they are and the most direct path to the lesion with millimeter precision. MOLLI re.markable™ — a new tool — was also introduced. It helps physicians accurately mark lesions by allowing radiologists and surgeons to reposition a localization marker with minimal impact or discomfort for patients.

"MOLLI 2 is an intuitive, elegant solution in the operating room," said Dr. Jean-François Boileau, Surgical Oncologist at JGH. "Like the radioactive seed localization method we used before, we can decouple placement and surgery, helping with patient scheduling. But with MOLLI®, we can extend the time between procedures from seven days to 30 and eliminate the nuclear medicine component that creates anxiety for patients and paperwork for hospitals. I look forward to seeing MOLLI in more hospitals across Quebec, giving physicians and residents in training access to this state-of-the-art equipment, and patients the best care available."

With MOLLI, the localization procedure takes about five minutes and can happen days or weeks before surgery. By "decoupling" localization from surgery, care teams can improve their workflows to create a better, more patient-centred experience and a more efficient experience for clinicians. Without radioactive technology, hospitals avoid expensive equipment and extensive safety regulations around radiation and disposal protocols, making MOLLI more accessible across urban and rural settings.

"We are honoured that the Jewish General Hospital has chosen to work with MOLLI Surgical to address the needs of their patients," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "The MOLLI System replaces a complicated and expensive radioactive seed localization approach by making localization precise, affordable, and as comfortable as possible for patients. At MOLLI Surgical, we strive to continually improve the patient experience."

"Thanks to an exceptional donor, whose vision is to rapidly provide cutting-edge equipment, the Foundation is thrilled to play a role in the introduction of this state-of-the-art procedure. Once again affirming our mission to provide patients in Montreal and the province of Quebec with access to innovative care," said Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation.

About the Jewish General Hospital:

The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), repeatedly ranked by Newsweek among the top 3 hospitals in Quebec, among the top 10 in Canada and among the top 125 in the world, is an acute and specialized care McGill University teaching hospital. The JGH has been serving a diverse patient population irrespective of religion, language, or ethnic background since it was founded in 1934.

The Hospital is home to the Segal Cancer Centre, which is recognized internationally for its ground-breaking cancer treatment and research achievements; and the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, one of the largest and most influential medical research centres in Canada. The JGH is the hub institution of the regional health authority known as the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

About the Jewish General Hospital Foundation:

Since 1969, the mission of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation has been to advance healthcare and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting Montreal's Jewish General Hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the Hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, further scientific discovery, and acquire innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired community members to implement a variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve the Hospital's ambitious goals.

About MOLLI Surgical:

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient, who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI 2® and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal through greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

