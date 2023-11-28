Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags Recognized By Circana’s 2022 List of New Product Pacesetters™

Lavender Fabuloso®* scented Hefty® trash bags rank among top three new products pioneering the non-food industry

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Consumer Products, the creator of Hefty® Ultra Strong™ trash bags, today announced that Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Fabuloso®* Scented tall kitchen trash bags have been recognized as one of the 2022 New Product Pacesetters™ of 2022. The 28th annual report, published by Circana, reveals the top new product launches across the food, beverage and non-food industries.

After surveying the top 100 brand launches across a variety of sectors, Circana awarded Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Fabuloso® Scented tall kitchen trash bags a #3 ranking in the category of non-food New Product Pacesetters. Hefty's inclusion in the report is a testament to the product's ability to reach and appeal to consumers, particularly through its infusion of powerful scent that captures the character and performance of the iconic all-purpose Fabuloso® cleaner.

Launched in 2021, Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Fabuloso® Scented tall kitchen trash bags merge the clean and joyful lavender scent of Fabuloso® with the 6-in-1 protection and flexible strength synonymous with Hefty®. The bags, which come in 13 gallon tall kitchen bags and 30 gallon large capacity bags, feature secure-fit closure and Arm & Hammer™** continuous odor control. As noted by Circana, the total Hefty® Fabuloso® portfolio has yielded $152 million in scanned sales***.

"Connecting with our consumer, leveraging two strong brands, and focusing on shopper needs are core to everything we do at Reynolds Consumer Products," said Sumita Ghosh, Marketing Director, Hefty® Waste Bags. "We're thrilled to be at the top of Circana's Pacesetters list and to be recognized for elevating scent experiences for consumers."

Hefty® is proud to offer a portfolio of strong, dependable waste bags that keep garbage under control. With tall kitchen trash bags, large black bags, contractor bags, and more in various sizes and scents—including Fabuloso®—Hefty® has a trash bag to suit every need and keep homes everywhere clean. The brand has also introduced Fabuloso® Lemon scented waste bags earlier this year, continuing to leverage the brand. Whatever bag you turn to, you won't have to worry about trash smells, rips, or tears thanks to Hefty's strength and odor-control.

