REI Co-op Cyber Week Sale and holiday deals makes gift giving easy for everyone on the list

Wrap loved ones from head to toe with the best gear and apparel for adventure this holiday season

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Share the love of the outdoors with friends and loved ones. No matter the weather, REI Co-op has all the best gift options for hiking, running, skiing, camping, cycling, paddling, or walking adventures. With an easy-to-navigate online gift guide, to special deals running through the month on gear, apparel and outings, REI has hundreds of ideas to help outfit anyone on the list.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewswire)

During the co-op's "Cyber Week Sale and Clearance Event" save up to 50% off with great deals on top brands like The North Face, KEEN, Salomon, Black Diamond, Hydro Flask, Garmin, Columbia, Yakima, Thule, Smartwool, REI Co-op and many more. Current deals for select items will end after Cyber Monday on Nov. 27, while other deals will continue to run through Dec. 4.

Deal highlights:

40% off all REI Co-op brand fleece clothing, rain jackets and more

50% off all REI Co-op brand Magma 850 Down Hoodies

25% off gear from Hydro Flask, Black Diamond , Rumpl, Marmot, GSI Outdoors, Gerber and more

25% off footwear from La Sportiva, Oboz, Salomon, KEEN, Altra and more

25% off clothing from Columbia , Outdoor Research, Black Diamond , Duer and more

20% off all Yakima and Thule racks, roof boxes and rack accessories

30% off all The North Face clothing, gear and footwear – Nov. 27 only

40% off selected Saucony running shoes – Nov. 27 only

REI Co-op Members save an extra 25% off one online REI Outlet item with code "CYBER23" through Nov. 27 . Terms apply.

Save up to 60% off handpicked online deals at REI Outlet Nov. 28 through Dec. 4

Catalina Island , Alaska , the Grand Canyon and Lake Powell, and Shenandoah when booked Nov. 25 through Dec. 18 . Terms apply. For trip details see REI Co-op Members save 10% off selected REI Adventure Travel trips to Zion and Bryce Canyon,, the Grand Canyon and Lake Powell, and Shenandoah when booked. Terms apply. For trip details see www.REI.com/trips-on-sale

REI believes the best gifts are meant to go outside. REI's online gift center makes it easy to find the best gifts by category or price point. From stocking stuffers like gift cards, socks, mittens, hats, headlamps, or insulated mugs, to bigger items including jackets, blankets, backpacks, tents or e-bikes, and gifts for pets or kiddos, REI's guide selections will help create outdoor memories for years to come.

Invite someone to go outside by gifting an REI Co-op membership for a lifetime of outdoor adventure. An REI Co-op membership gives loved ones year-round access to even better deals on favorite gear and apparel brands. Members who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee enjoy a range of benefits , including access to the co-op's lightly used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services and experiences; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases in the form of a Member Reward; and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike shop, REI members receive free flat tire repair (labor only, parts not included) and free machine wax for skis and snowboards.

REI Co-op members always enjoy free shipping, and everyone can enjoy free shipping for orders over $50. Order before 9 a.m. PT on December 19 for standard shipping by December 25. Following the co-op's cyber week sale, stay tuned for more incredible holiday deals in mid-December and take advantage of continued great deals – some just for REI members.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 188 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

