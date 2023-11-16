TrueBlue's PeopleReady Helps Develop the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople with Workforce Development Program

The staffing giant earns recognition from the American Staffing Association for its commitment to upskilling workers

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the skilled trades worker shortage expected to remain a long-term challenge for the U.S. economy, it is increasingly critical to attract workers to careers in the skilled trades. PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), and its specialized division, PeopleReady Skilled Trades, are committed to being part of the solution with the latest evolution of its workforce development program, WorkUp.

The WorkUp program was launched earlier this year as part of PeopleReady's ongoing dedication to investing in its workforce. The program is designed to create a robust pipeline of skilled tradespeople in local communities where PeopleReady operates, leveraging the company's vast pool of temporary workers, national presence and valuable industry partnerships. Participating businesses benefit from having easy access to a pipeline of qualified tradespeople, ensuring a high-quality and reliable workforce, now and into the future.

"As part of our mission to connect people and work, TrueBlue is dedicated to empowering individuals with the skills they need for rewarding careers while helping to address the skilled trades gap," said Taryn Owen, CEO of TrueBlue. "PeopleReady's WorkUp program is building the next generation of tradespeople by upskilling workers across multiple trades to directly meet the needs of the communities and customers we serve."

Through WorkUp, PeopleReady Skilled Trades identifies qualified general labor workers and prepares them for a rewarding career in one of several skilled trades including carpentry, electrical, HVAC or plumbing. Following an assessment of their interests and career goals, selected participants enroll in self-paced online courses and simultaneously work local jobs to apply their knowledge. Upon completing the program, graduates receive help with developing their resumes along with continued career guidance.

"WorkUp will play a vital role in helping job seekers secure access to stable, long-term careers while also fulfilling the needs of businesses in search of skilled tradespeople," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "By identifying motivated individuals, providing them with skills training and offering opportunities for practical experience, our goal is to expand the skilled workforce in a way that benefits both job seekers and employers."

PeopleReady Skilled Trades carefully selects candidates from its extensive roster of workers, based on their proven work history and positive feedback from previous employers. This screening process ensures that the participants are well-prepared for employment in the skilled trades.

"Our team is deeply committed to the success of our WorkUp participants," said Jill Quinn, Executive Leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. "The results we have already seen from this program remind us that when we focus on the individual first, we can be a tremendous force for good in both the lives of our associates and the goals of our customers."

PeopleReady's WorkUp program is already gaining industry recognition as it was honored as part of the 2023 American Staffing Association Elevate Awards. This national awards program recognizes outstanding, innovative and effective work-based learning programs that train, reskill, and upskill temporary and contract talent.

The program is currently available in Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina, with further expansion across the United States underway. For more information about PeopleReady's WorkUp program, visit https://www.peopleready.com/work-up/ or https://skilled.peopleready.com/work-up/.

