From an indoor marine park in Abu Dhabi to a spaceship park in China to extended reality in France, these international awards recognize achievement, talent and personal excellence from those who bring incredible experiences to life for people around the world.

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Themed Entertainment Association proudly announces this year's award-winning Thea recipients, honoring teams and individuals who contribute in a brilliant way toward creating unique guest experiences around the globe. These magic makers will be celebrated at a special gala on March 16, 2024 at the Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California. Their accomplishments coincide with the 30th Anniversary of the Thea Awards Program and Gala.

Theme Entertainment Association (TEA) (PRNewswire)

Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Announces 30th Annual Thea Award Recipients

"Celebrating excellence is core to the TEA mission", said Melissa Oviedo, TEA International Board President. "These remarkable individuals have demonstrated unparalleled creativity, innovation, and commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences on a truly global scale. Their work has not only entertained and inspired millions but also continues to shape the future of our industry."

Here are the honorees:

The Buzz Price Thea Award (recognizing a lifetime of distinguished achievements)

Su Zhigang , Chairman and CEO of the Chimelong Group

The Thea Catalyst Award (recognizing individuals for making real and positive impact in the creation of compelling places & in the expansion of collective thinking)

Paul C. Hutton , Principal and Director of Regenerative Design at Cuningham

The Thea Classic Award (celebrating a beloved guest experience which has stood the test of time)

Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden : Celebrating their 100th year as the heart and soul of their community

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement

Indoor Marine Park : SeaWorld® Yas Island , Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates

Attraction : Bermuda Storm , Chimelong Spaceship, Zhuhai, China

Attraction, Limited Budget : Musikkfabrikken Hunderfossen , Hunderfossen Eventyrpark, Lillehammer, Norway

Attraction: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT, Lake Buena Vista, Florida , USA

Brand Experience: Johnnie Walker Princes Street , Edinburgh, Scotland

Retail Experience, Limited Budget: Disney Encanto x CAMP , New York, New York , USA

Live Spectacular: Geneva Journey , Geneva, Switzerland

Visitor Experience Re-envisioned, Limited Budget: Titanic Belfast , Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Immersive Mall Experience: AURA: The Forest at the Edge of the Sky, Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, Haikou, China

Live Interactive Experience: Peaky Blinders: The Rise , Camden Stables Market , London, United Kingdom

Museum Attraction, Limited Budget: Deutschlandmuseum , Berlin, Germany

Live Show: Le Mime et L'Étoile , Puy De Fou, Les Epesses, France

Extended Reality Exhibit: Colored (Noire) , Centre Georges, Pompidou, Paris, France

Experiential Dining Attraction: Eatrenalin, Europa-Park, Rust, Germany

"Each year, hundreds of exciting and unique submissions from across the globe are received and reviewed by the Thea Awards Judging Committee to arrive at this final list of honorees," said Judging Chairman Andy Westfall. "This year's major submission trend included a heavy emphasis on consumer and hospitality-based experiences which personalized guest engagement in new, impactful, and meaningful ways."

TEA also congratulates the outstanding contributions of two very special volunteers who have demonstrated enormous support to propel the industry. Please join us in applauding David Green and Lisa Passamonte Green for receiving the 2024 Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award. For decades this power couple have supported TEA through not only their own time and talent, but that of their company Visual Terrain, in the form of direct financial and in-kind support.

For more information or to request any interviews, contact Carolyn McLean at PR@TEAconnect.org. To learn more about these awardees please go to https://www.teaconnect.org/thea-awards.html

About TEA

TEA is the international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences – worldwide. Its members bring specific expertise in a variety of disciplines to a field that is constantly evolving: the creation of successful, highly engaging, out of home visitor attractions and experiences in the leisure and travel sector. These entertaining and educational projects include theme parks, water parks, museums, zoos, corporate visitor centers, casinos, restaurants, branded experiences, multimedia spectaculars, retail spaces, resorts and hospitality, destination attractions and more. TEA encompasses a community of more than 1,700 member companies in 45 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Themed Entertainment Association