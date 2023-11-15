PORTLAND TIMBERS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR JERSEY RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP WITH DABELLA

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Timbers today announced a new multi-year jersey rights partnership with DaBella, a Portland, Oregon-based leader in home improvement services. DaBella will be featured prominently on the Timbers' home, away and specialty game kits and club apparel as the "Official Home Improvement Partner of the Portland Timbers." The jersey partnership marks the Timbers' first new kit sponsor since joining MLS in 2011.

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 14: Heather Davis CEO of the Portland Timbers and Donnie McMillan Jr. CEO DaBella pose with the Timbers jersey at Providence Park on November 14, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images for DaBella) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in the nation and look forward to seeing DaBella on our kits beginning in 2024," said Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "A company with roots in my hometown of Hillsboro, DaBella is uniquely positioned to use their resources to partner with us to make a positive impact in our community."

DaBella was founded in Portland in 2011 and has since grown to 46 locations in 17 states providing roofing, window, siding, and bath replacement services. As part of this partnership. DaBella will provide home improvement services to the community, including a program where DaBella will build new roofs for fan-nominated families in need. DaBella and the Timbers will also work together on various other community initiatives through Stand Together Week and the Portland Timbers Community Fund. In addition, DaBella will serve as a co-presenting sponsor for all Timbers Youth Camps.

"It is a dream come true to partner with the Portland Timbers and give back to the community that helped us start this journey," said DaBella CEO, Donnie McMillan, Jr. "Portland is our home. Our alignment with the Timbers, an organization that shares our core values, will allow us to cultivate a positive impact to the local communities in which we serve."

Additionally, DaBella and the Timbers will introduce the "DaBella House," a semi-permanent in-stadium structure, adding to the fan experience at Providence Park. Up to four fans at every home match will receive complimentary seat upgrades to the DaBella "Best Seat in the House" section. Added value opportunities for Providence Park attendees and Timbers fans throughout the country will be announced in the future including promotions, giveaways, and more.

"In addition to reaching the Portland community and Timbers fans, this is a tremendous platform to grow our national footprint through the power of the MLS, its media partnership with Apple TV and the upcoming 2026 World Cup," said Bastian Cowsert, Chief Marketing Officer. "Sports brings people together. Whether you're playing or watching, athletics creates community. Connecting with an organization that focuses so much on community was a key factor in embarking on this partnership."

The Timbers partnered with Innovative Partnerships Group in its efforts to identify and secure its jersey partnership with DaBella. "We noticed DaBella began in Oregon and was expanding nationally very quickly," said Daniel Cassidy, VP of Partnerships for Innovative Partnerships Group. "We knew they could benefit locally given the Timbers' strong fan base, while also taking advantage of the national platform and brand equity lift that a jersey partnership in the MLS can provide."

About DaBella

DaBella is a values-focused home improvement company, founded in Portland, Oregon. A leader in the roofing, siding, window, and bath renovation space, DaBella helps families improve their homes and build value in their property. DaBella utilizes quality-made products from American-based companies and treats every customer like family. This commitment to award-winning customer service is one of the reasons this family-owned company employs hundreds of Oregonians and has grown to 46 branches nationwide. With DaBella, quality begins at home.

About Portland Timbers

On March 20, 2009, Major League Soccer (MLS) awarded Portland the league's 18th franchise to begin play in the top-flight professional soccer league starting in 2011. The Portland Timbers have marked their debut MLS season in 2011 in a significantly renovated JELD-WEN Field, which has emerged as one of the most exciting and authentic soccer environments in the country. The Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City.

About Innovative Partnerships Group

Innovative Partnerships Group is a global leader in developing naming rights and long-term sponsorships among the most prestigious professional sports team, entertainment rightsholders and prestige brands. Innovative Partnerships Group has its breakthrough Partnership Intelligence™ valuation system that allows both properties and brands to maximize their return on sponsorship and naming rights partnerships. Innovative Partnerships Groups is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in New York, Dallas, and Barcelona.

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 14: The Portland Timbers and DaBella logos here at Providence Park on November 14, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images for DaBella) (PRNewswire)

