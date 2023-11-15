Michael Medellin Joins Radius Method as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Method is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Medellin ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/mtmedellin/ ) as its new Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth. In this pivotal role, Mr. Medellin will be responsible for leading and implementing the company's strategic initiatives, driving growth, and fostering innovation.

Mr. Medellin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Radius Method. He has a proven track record of delivering results and leading teams to success, making him a valuable addition to the company's leadership team.

Prior to joining Radius Method, Mr. Medellin held several posts in the private sector serving as the Director of Engineering at the United States Air Force Lifecycle Management Center's prestigious Kessel Run Software Factory. At Kessel Run he was the key architect behind engineering the All Domain Common Platform designed for house the modernization of a subset the Air Force Weapons Systems. On the private sector side he served as Principal Product Manager at Zimbra, Synacor and most recently Rebellion Defense. His deep knowledge of Private, Military, and Governmental sectors and his ability to develop and execute growth strategies will be instrumental in helping Radius Method achieve its ambitious goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Medellin to the Radius Method team," said Danny Gershman, Founder and CEO at Radius Method. "His strategic acumen, leadership skills, technical prowess, outcome oriented approach, and dedication to driving growth align perfectly with our company's vision. We are confident that his expertise will play a crucial role in taking Radius Method to new heights."

Mr. Medellin expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, "I am thrilled to join Radius Method and playing a key role in the growth of the company. This is an extremely talented team who is passionate about the software and cybersecurity challenges facing our nation's most important missions. I look forward to collaborating closely with our customers and partners to deliver operational capabilities quickly and further strengthen Radius Method's position as a software leader in our industry."

About Radius Method

Radius Method is a cybersecurity firm that is committed to providing deliverables that contribute to the protection of our nation. Through their experience, they have identified zero-trust architecture, moving target defense, and early breach detection as the most effective strategies for ensuring organizational success in terms of cybersecurity.

Zero-trust architecture is a security concept that assumes no user or device within a network can be trusted by default. It requires strict authentication and authorization protocols to verify and control access to resources. This approach helps organizations mitigate the risk of unauthorized access and potential breaches.

Moving target defense is a proactive strategy that involves constantly changing the attack surface of an organization's systems. By regularly altering network configurations, software versions, and other variables, it becomes more difficult for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access.

Early breach detection is another crucial aspect of a strong cybersecurity strategy. By implementing advanced threat detection technologies and continuously monitoring network traffic, organizations can identify and respond to potential breaches before they escalate and cause significant damage.

By focusing on these strategies, Radius Method aims to provide its clients with the best possible cybersecurity solutions to protect their organizations and contribute to national security.

