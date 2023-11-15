International Group of Scientists Offers Proven Solution to Global Conflict

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Open Letter to the President of the United States and All World Leaders appeared on Friday, November 3, as a full-page advertisement on page A9 of the Wall Street Journal.

This letter from the Global Union of Scientists for Peace offered "a proven technology for peace, security, and a swift resolution of conflict" in Ukraine, the Middle East, and elsewhere in the world.

Cost? Less than One Day of War

Dr. Tony Nader, Chairman of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace, said this innovative solution would "cost less than one day of war."

"The solution is based in the most fundamental value of life: consciousness," Dr. Nader said.

Scientifically Confirmed by 56 Studies

Dr. Nader said, "Research has found that small groups practicing the Transcendental Meditation and advanced TM-Sidhi program together create a coherence effect that significantly reduces violence, crime, and war.

"This technology of consciousness has been confirmed in 56 empirical studies, 28 of which have been published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals. From research over 40 years, we can say definitively: this solution works."

Consistent with Modern Theories of Physics and Neuroscience

The Global Union of Scientists for Peace is a global organization of scientists, political leaders, and scholars from different fields. It is headquartered at Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa, USA. Dr. Nader is a medical doctor trained at Harvard. He also holds a PhD in Brain and Cognitive Sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dr. Nader said this technology "is not only borne out by empirical research conducted globally, but is also consistent with modern theories of physics and neuroscience."

Over 600 Studies Show Benefits for the Individual

"We know from more than 600 studies that this technology significantly reduces the impact of trauma in individuals, reducing anxiety, depression, and anger," Dr. Nader said. "What may be surprising is that one percent of the square root of a population practicing this technology in a group reduces conflict, crime, illness, accidents, and other negative trends across whole societies, nations, and even the entire world."

Scientific Evidence that Peace Can Be Achieved

The letter published in the Wall Street Journal included three charts displaying some of the key scientific results.

One study, which appeared in 2005 in the Journal of Social Behavior and Personality, showed the effects of seven large assemblies of peace-creating experts practicing the TM and TM-Sidhi program together during the peak of the Lebanon War, 1983 to 1985. The study found that these groups "markedly reduced the violence of war and improved progress toward peace. Alternative explanations were explicitly controlled for in the study analysis."

A second chart in the Journal displayed the results of an experiment in Washington DC in the summer of 1993. Over two months, the group of TM coherence-creating experts grew from 800 to 4,000. When the group size "crossed the threshold size predicted to produce measurable change, crime rates plummeted. … Homicides, rapes, and assaults decreased by 23.3%. … Alternative models were carefully controlled for in the study analysis." A 27-member independent project review board of scientists from across the US monitored the experiment. The study was published in Social Indicators Research in 1999.

The third chart in the Journal showed results in the US over a 17-year period. This study was published in the World Journal of Social Science in 2022. It found average reductions of about 20% in murder, rape, assault, robbery, drug deaths, vehicle fatalities, and deaths of children by injury. According to this study, "These outcomes support the theory that this approach enlivens a field effect of consciousness throughout society, resulting in widespread improvements in quality of life."

Nothing to Lose: Everything to Gain

Dr. Nader said, "What is there to lose by trying a solution confirmed by so much scientific evidence?"

He added, "This solution can be tried even while the fighting is still going on. Our world cannot afford to wait."

An Invitation to Philanthropists

When asked why this solution is not being applied by governments when there is so much evidence that it works, Dr. Nader said, "Governments are always slow to try out new technologies. It's up to private individuals and organizations to do something first—to prove what works. We're doing everything we can. Over four decades we've invested more than $200 million to demonstrate and study the effectiveness of this technology of consciousness. It will help tremendously if well-wishers now step forward to permanently establish these groups. I invite all angel philanthropists to immediately create permanent world peace."

