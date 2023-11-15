Indian Journalist in the US, Lalit Jha, Redefines Journalism with AI-Powered Innovation: Secures Rare Patent for Media Marketplace Revolution

This exclusive patent will herald a new era of seamless content delivery and collaboration for journalists and media outlets through pioneering AI-powered journalism transformation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalism is on the brink of a transformative evolution as Lalit Jha, Chief US Correspondent of the Press Trust of India, and Om Jha, a Georgia Tech computer science student announces the groundbreaking issuance of the Patent No. 11,776,026 for developing the VIRTUAL NEWSROOM SYSTEM for journalists and newsrooms.

The 2023 Cision report highlights the top concerns for journalists and newsrooms. Notably, 58% of journalists prioritize content and news accuracy as their foremost concern. An additional 27% focus on maintaining credibility and combating fake news. This patent addresses these concerns by providing a virtual newsroom system that streamlines content transactions within a unified platform, offering a straightforward solution for journalists and organizations to buy and sell content seamlessly in one integrated environment.

This pioneering leap in journalism harnesses innovative AI and machine learning, utilizing a virtual newsroom system to verify news authenticity. It maintains a database of media outlets, journalists, and topics. When news is received, it assigns scores to each based on stored information and calculates an overall truth score, influencing how news is presented. Its goal is to revolutionize the industry, making high-quality content more accessible to media outlets and simplifying the pitching process for writers worldwide.

Lalit Jha, Chief US Correspondent of the Press Trust of India, expressed his vision, saying, "By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we aim to elevate the standards of efficiency in the media industry while empowering journalists to connect with new audiences, editors, and outlets."

Om Jha, a Computer Science student at Georgia Tech University, who co-created the patent alongside his father Lalit Jha, shared his perspective, stating, "When we envisioned this AI system, our goal was to improve operational efficiency and boost transparency across news, content creation, and dissemination."

The "Virtual Newsroom" patent powers the innovative 5WH platform. What sets this patent apart is its AI-powered recommendation system, which brings an unprecedented level of efficiency to the media industry. The Virtual Newsroom system:

Assesses submitted content with dynamic ratings to determine eligibility for registration.

Recommends search results through intricate keyword analysis, geographical relevance, and demographic makeup of the target audience.

Features dynamic pricing to match publishers with content that fits their budgets.

Dr. Raj S. Davé, the team's attorney, echoed the significance of this achievement, saying, "It's been a privilege to help the Jhas and 5WH secure such a unique patent. It is a significant moment for the media industry, which rarely sees technology-driven patents of this scope."

As the media landscape undergoes a technological renaissance, 5WH, powered by Virtual Newsroom patent is poised to lead the way. This groundbreaking patent promises to bring a revolution in journalism, connecting journalists and editors through technology, ensuring that high-quality content reaches a global audience seamlessly.

To learn more about 5WH and see the virtual newsroom system in action, please visit www.5WH.com .

About www.5WH.com

5wh.com operates as a multilingual e-commerce platform where professional journalists can sell their ready-to-use products, services, and creative work to news media outlets. The website has established a virtual newsroom through a unique blend of IT and human intelligence.The platform employs a stringent vetting process for journalists and uses multiple layers of quality control to ensure the delivery of reliable and authentic content to media outlets. The content offerings encompass a wide array of media types, including text, audio, photographs, videos, and animations.

