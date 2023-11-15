HSS Researchers Enable Study Identifying Subtypes of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Revolutionary Findings Unlock New Era of Precision Medicine in RA Patient Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in Nature, conducted by the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP), reports on the identification of new subtypes of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by analyzing molecular patterns in biopsies from patient joints. These distinctions may improve the efficacy of treatment by allowing doctors to personalize recommendations depending on the subtype of RA a patient has.

Approximately 1.3 million individuals in the U.S. live with rheumatoid arthritis and 18 million worldwide. Considered a systemic autoimmune inflammatory disease, RA primarily affects the joints, causing pain, stiffness and swelling. While treatment strategies have improved in recent years, a process of trial and error is often required to alleviate symptoms and slow the progression of disease. It remains common for patients to switch medications several times over the course of months to years, with some not finding an effective therapy.

The new study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and pharmaceutical industry partners, suggests that RA can be characterized into at least four distinct subtypes. Notably, the underlying biology of each corresponds to a different drug target. By comparing the targets in a patient's joint with the medications to which they respond, doctors may begin to tailor treatments, potentially leading to more rapidly effective treatment outcomes.

"We believe this work lays the foundation for a new era in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis," said Laura Donlin, PhD, Co-Senior author and Co-Director of the Derfner Foundation Precision Medicine Laboratory at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). "While we have numerous medications available, the chance we'll choose the right one the first time is fairly low, around 40%. It's critical that we get patients the best medication possible as quickly as possible to slow the progression of disease. By understanding the unique features of a patient's condition, we can make more informed decisions and, hopefully, produce more successful outcomes for patients."

Dr. Donlin and her team at HSS are hopeful these results will lead to new standards of personalized care for RA.

Their research was made possible by generous support from The Ambrose Monell Foundation, The Carson Family Charitable Trust, and The Tow Foundation.

