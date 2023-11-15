Apprenti Announces Broad Corporate Support in Bridging the Skills Gap - Assistance and Partnerships from Dow, JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Amazon Come During National Apprenticeship Week (Nov 13 - 19)

These corporate partnerships exemplify a collective commitment to bridging the skills gap and fostering a more inclusive and skilled workforce.

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week (Nov 13 - 19), Apprenti, a leader in nationally registered tech apprenticeships, announces broad corporate support in addressing the workforce skills gap via assistance and partnership from JPMorgan Chase, Dow, Visa and Amazon. JPMorgan Chase has unveiled new and expanded philanthropic commitments totaling $3.5 million, which includes a significant $1 million investment in Apprenti. Dow, on the other hand, is introducing a groundbreaking apprentice program in partnership with Apprenti. Amazon collaborates with Apprenti to continually enhance talent through tech upskilling, ensuring a diverse talent pool can thrive in highly competitive tech roles and have just celebrated the 1,000 converted apprentice milestone and Visa partnered with Apprenti as part of their Visa Payments Learning Program designed to upskill employees, students, and military talent. The initial focus of this program is centered around payments cybersecurity, created in response to the White House National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan . Together, these initiatives exemplify the dedication of these global leaders to empower individuals from underserved backgrounds and foster diversity in the workforce.

The skills gap in the labor market is a pressing concern, with 87 percent of companies reporting a current mismatch between the skills they need and the skills employees possess. This mismatch is estimated to cost the global economy nearly $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues. Apprenticeships have proven to be a successful approach to helping low- and moderate-income individuals access well-paying employment opportunities while equipping them with the necessary skills, experience, and credentials and these four companies are helping bridge the opportunity gap and foster a more inclusive and skilled workforce.

JPMorgan Chase's $1 million investment in Apprenti will aid in scaling their registered technology apprenticeship program, providing more opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to launch careers in highly coveted and high-paying technology roles. This generous support will also facilitate the expansion of Apprenti into new markets, including the emerging tech hubs of Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta. Tech employment in Houston grew 3.5 percent in 2022 versus 2021, compared with the national growth rate of 3.2 percent, whereas Dallas witnessed a 28.1% spike in tech jobs from 2017 to 2022 and Atlanta is continuing its tech hiring momentum.

Apprenti and Dow's collaborative apprentice program is designed to be an innovative pathway for diverse talent to enter the organization, especially those who might not have had the opportunity to join the tech industry through traditional recruitment practices. The program encompasses various Information Systems roles, ensuring that apprentices acquire skills in high demand in the industry, including UX Designer, Software Analyst, Web Developer, Cybersecurity Analyst, Cloud Operations Specialist, and IT Business Analyst. After Apprenti's intensive virtual training program with apprentices dedicating 40 hours per week to their education, and working towards earning industry-relevant certificates and certifications, preparing them for real-world challenges, Dow provides 12 months of on-the-job training and support as part of its apprentice program. This hands-on experience enables apprentices to apply their newly acquired skills within Dow's dynamic IT environment.

As a recognized US Apprenticeship provider, Amazon collaborates with Apprenti, to continually evaluate and enhance the skills taught, ensuring a diverse talent pool can thrive in highly competitive tech roles. Amazon revealed the successful conversion of its 1000th apprentice from Apprenti, into a full-time role within the company. Amazon's participation in this initiative underscores its dedication to providing quality career opportunities and fostering inclusivity in the workforce. Since the launch of its apprenticeship programs, Amazon has seen over 3,500 employees engage in paid apprenticeships, with hundreds currently enrolled. These programs, including the Amazon Technical Apprenticeship Program (ATAP), the Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship (MRA), and the User Design and Experience (UDXR) Apprenticeship, equip participants with the skills necessary for technical and non-technical roles through rotational training, on-the-job learning, and professional development. Amazon's commitment to upskilling is further demonstrated through its Upskilling 2025 pledge, offering employees pathways to grow their careers and advance in their roles.

Visa partnered with Apprenti to stand up their first U.S. Apprenticeship Program: Through this program, an initial cohort received 16 weeks of specialist training, followed by a one-year apprenticeship, and will take part in the Visa's Payments Cybersecurity Introductory Course. This apprenticeship provides diverse talent on-the-job training to build technical and business skills needed to succeed as cyber professionals. "Our partnership with Visa is instrumental in showcasing the effectiveness of apprenticeships in nurturing talent. Visa's dedication goes beyond just partnering with Apprenti; it involves the cultivation of individuals from diverse and non-traditional backgrounds into formidable tech professionals. This equitable avenue for pursuing a tech career in the United States is commendable, and we wholeheartedly value Visa's commitment to talent development. We eagerly anticipate sharing the outcomes of this effort, which can serve as a valuable model for other companies to emulate" said Executive Director, Co-founder of Apprenti Jennifer Carlson.

This year's National Apprenticeship Week theme, "Registered Apprenticeship: Superhighway to Good Jobs," underscores the growing prominence of Registered Apprenticeship as a tried-and-true, industry-driven training model. This model not only expedites the journey to securing high-quality jobs but also plays a pivotal role in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) within the workplace. This theme perfectly aligns with the core mission, programs, and recent achievement of Apprenti, which has been awarded the prestigious Good Jobs Challenge Grant. This grant will further empower Apprenti to expand its network of employer partners, including industry giants like JPMorgan Chase, Dow's, Amazon, and Visa, in addressing the critical skills gap in the workforce. By doing so, Apprenti is committed to ensuring that individuals from diverse backgrounds have enhanced access to rewarding careers, actively contributing to the overall success of the global economy.

Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Apprenti, expressed gratitude, stating, "We extend our sincere thanks to the four companies for their partnership, support, and innovative approach in addressing the workforce skills gap." Carlson added, " Investing in diverse talent is key to driving innovation and success in the technology sector."

Businesses interested in starting a registered technology apprenticeship program and Individuals interested in pursuing an Apprenti apprenticeship should contact Apprenti at https://apprenticareers.org/contact/

