Tabeeze Partners with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to Expand its One-for-One Donation Program

The innovative baby clothing brand furthers its commitment to the NICU community as Prematurity Awareness Month kicks off

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Prematurity Awareness Month, Tabeeze, recently named TIME's Best Invention of 2023, is proud to partner with Cincinnati Children's, home to one of the largest NICUs in the US, on their one-for-one donation partnership to ensure that regardless of a family's financial situation, their baby could benefit from the comfort and convenience of Tabeeze. For every Tabeeze product sold, one gets donated to Cincinnati Children's.

Tabeeze Easy-on/Easy-Off Children's Clothing (PRNewswire)

"We are deeply committed to expanding our partnerships with hospitals nationwide and, eventually, worldwide," said Carrie Shaltz Haslup, Founder and CEO of Tabeeze. "We believe every baby deserves the best start in life, and we're honored to play a small but significant part in making that a reality."

Tabeeze was born out of founder, Carrie Shaltz Haslup , seeing her brother and sister-in-law struggle to do skin-to-skin with their baby. She searched for baby clothing that would provide easy access to dress/undress babies and found that nothing existed. From there, the vision for Tabeeze was born. Although not originally founded as an adaptive clothing brand, parents with medically complex babies shared that the ease of Tabeeze's patented shoulder snaps for bottom-up dressing made a significant difference in their lives. Tabeeze is specifically helpful for G Tubes + NG tubes, PICC lines + Implanted ports, Oxygen therapy, Cranial Orthotics, Cleft Palate Surgery, sensory processing disorders, and pre+post pediatric heart surgery.

A core value of Tabeeze is to provide support for parents and babies in the NICU. Since its inception, Tabeeze has donated several thousand onesies, and has a '1 to 1' donation program (for every Tabeeze sold, one gets donated to a NICU), as well as a 'Sharing is Caring' program for families with disabled, NICU, and/or medically complex babies.

"We're very grateful for the partnership of Tabeeze in supporting our NICU families," says Sharon Marine, Senior Vice President of Development at Cincinnati Children's. "We share their passion for both innovation and compassion, which helps us provide the very best treatments as well as the very best experience to the children and families entrusted to our care."

For more information, please visit tabeeze.com

