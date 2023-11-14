ORCAM TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS ORCAM READ 3 - FIRST AI-DRIVEN ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION FOR PEOPLE WITH LOW VISION AND VISUAL IMPAIRMENTS

JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading is no longer limited to only some people any longer. With the OrCam Read 3, ANYONE can read anywhere, anytime.

This groundbreaking, all-in-one solution was unveiled today by OrCam Technologies, a global leader in personal, AI-driven assistive tech innovations. OrCam Read 3 will change the way individuals with vision loss and reading difficulties interact with visual materials. Just point the device at a book, computer screen, product packaging or any text, and the AI technology will loudly and clearly read the text aloud or through earphones. It even supports 17 different languages.

An estimated 253 million people globally experience low vision and visual impairments. The OrCam Read 3 caters to a wide audience, including those with mild to severe vision loss, individuals experiencing reading fatigue, those with neurological disorders that impact their ability to read easily, and anyone who finds reading challenging. Its versatility lies in its ability to function as a handheld reading companion, a next-generation magnifier and a stationary reader. Users will enjoy unparalleled accessibility and convenience - allowing them to effortlessly engage with printed and digital text and other visual materials.

"The capabilities of the OrCam Read 3 are unmatched," stated Dawn K. DeCarlo, OD, PhD. "To have a portable device that can go everywhere with you and convert text-to-speech is wonderful, but some patients still want to see the page. So, the ability to also connect it to a screen and follow along at any magnification is amazing. Patients also love the smart reading feature that lets them verbally ask the OrCam to read specific text of interest which eliminates the frustration of listening to information they don't want."

The package includes the OrCam Read 3 device with a comprehensive suite of features, next-generation magnifier, a specially designed stand and a speaker. Even better, OrCam Read 3 is totally self-contained - no need to connect to the Internet when used as an auditory reader, so it will work anywhere and anytime. Despite this, it is surprisingly tiny. Much smaller than a cellphone, it is roughly the size of a travel toothbrush or a single Twix™ candy bar.

New with the OrCam Read 3 is the ability to transform any screen into a powerful magnifier, customizing text and images for optimal accessibility and enjoy a customizable reading experience that enables those with low vision to use their current sight to read independently. An optional Stationary Reader attachment is perfect for a seamless reading experience - just place the device on the specially designed stand, sit back and listen. OrCam Read 3 can connect to Bluetooth earphones or speakers or accept standard 3.5 mm headphones as well.

"Our mission was clear with the development of the OrCam Read 3," explained CEO, Elad Serfaty. "We wanted to create a device that could not only act as a handheld reader but also as a magnifier and stationary reader. By combining all these features into a single device, users get enormous value that is absolutely unique in the market and unprecedented versatility in how and when they use the device. With OrCam, seeing is believing, so we encourage anyone who is curious to view the demos on our website or call us to arrange a demo." Individuals who want to experience the device for themselves can email usorcam@orcam.com to find a location near them to trial the device.

OrCam's award-winning technology (Time Magazine Best Inventions of the Year 2021, Red Herring 100, CES Innovation Award, and more) has been embraced by thousands of people all over the world to make reading possible anywhere. Now, with the OrCam Read 3, the addition of next-generation magnifier functionality turns any screen into a browser-based magnifier. In addition, OrCam Read 3 takes AI to the next level by not only reading text aloud but by providing a concise summary of scanned text - whether a few sentences or a full page. (Note - requires WiFi connection).

Key Features:

Reading Companion: With easy-to-navigate yellow buttons and new voice options, OrCam Read 3 serves as a versatile handheld reading companion. It allows instant reading of printed or digital text from any surface and includes Smart Reading features for quick navigation to specific words or content and a Barcode Reader to identify common products. Next-Generation Magnifier: OrCam Read 3 transforms a laptop, tablet or phone into a browser-based magnifier, enabling users to zoom in on text, handwriting, math equations, and images. It also offers text extraction, customization options, and text-to-speech capabilities. Stationary Reader with Specially Designed Stand: By using OrCam Read 3 with its specially designed stand, users can turn any printed text into speech. They can navigate the device through vocal commands, buttons, and hand gestures. The stand is lightweight and collapsible for easy storage. Interactive AI Assistant: OrCam Read 3 features an intuitive AI assistant that provides instant summarization of texts, from a few sentences to an entire page. Translation capabilities will be coming soon, enabling translation between languages. Versatile Usage: With multiple usage options, including voice commands and gestures, or with the device's easily identified yellow buttons, the OrCam Read 3 ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience for all individuals.

The OrCam Read 3 is set to redefine the way individuals interact with visual materials and text, fostering independence and accessibility for users of all ages and abilities. With innovative features and all-in-one functionality, the device is a significant leap forward in the field of assistive technology that accompanies users through their evolving needs.

For more information or to learn how to buy, please visit OrCam Read 3 . OrCam, the Israel-based innovator in vision technology, also has created a series of other game-changing products. The wearable, miniaturized OrCam MyEye can clip to eyeglasses for a hands-free experience - it not only reads but can recognize family and friends and identify products. The OrCam Learn is designed for the education market to help children with learning disabilities like dyslexia learn how to read.

About OrCam Technologies: OrCam Technologies, a global leader in personal AI assistive technology platforms, was jointly founded in 2010 by Israeli innovators Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the Co-founders of Mobileye (now an Intel company), the collision avoidance system leader and autonomous driving innovator. Inspired by this development of ground-breaking artificial vision technology that supports safer driving, OrCam harnesses highly advanced, AI-driven computer vision and machine learning to provide increased independence to people who are blind or visually impaired, have reading challenges, or hearing loss.

About Dawn K. DeCarlo, OD, PhD: Dr. DeCarlo received her Doctor of Optometry and Master of Science degrees from the UAB School of Optometry in 1992. She earned her Master of Science in Public Health in 2012 and her PhD in Vision Science in 2020, also from UAB. She completed residency training in vision rehabilitation at the Chicago West Side VA Medical Center and the Hines Central Blind Rehabilitation Center in 1993. She served as faculty at the UAB School of Optometry until 2001 and then at Nova Southeastern College of Optometry until 2005. From 2005-2023, she was a member of the UAB Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences and Director of the UAB Center for Low Vision Rehabilitation. She is a Diplomate of the Low Vision Section of the American Academy of Optometry. Her research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Eye Institute and the National Institute for Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research and focused on reading and vision impairment.

